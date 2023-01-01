For so much of this game, it didn't feel like Georgia was going to have a chance to fight for a back-to-back title.

Yet here we are.

With Ohio State place-kicker Noah Ruggles missing a 50-yard field goal near the end of the game, Georgia advanced to the national championship with a 42-41 victory. It was an improbable victory to say the least.

Late in the third quarter, Ohio State went ahead 38-24 thanks to a Ruggles' 25-yard field goal. With it being only a 14-point lead, Georgia was still in a great position to rally in the final period.

It did so, first with a field goal from Jack Podlesny. With 8:41 to go, Stetson Bennett launched a ball to Arian Smith for a 76-yard touchdown, giving the Bulldogs life when it didn't seem like a pulse was there for the taking.

With Georgia facing a 38-35 deficit, Ruggles extended Ohio State's lead to 41-35 with a 48-yard field goal with 2:43 left to play. Bennett then led the Bulldogs down the field and found AD Mitchell for a 10-yard touchdown with 54 seconds left to play.

Although it felt like a lot of time left for Ohio State, Ruggles badly shanked a 50-yard attempt with three seconds left to go. Georgia squeaked out the Peach Bowl victory and will play TCU for the national title.