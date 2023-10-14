Tykee Smith needed to make up for his mistake. On Georgia's first drive of Saturday's 37-20 win over Vanderbilt, Smith lined up at his star position close to Kamari Lassiter, with Vanderbilt's receivers stacked next to each other on the right side of the offensive formation. In this situation, the inside defensive back takes the route that goes inside, and the outside defensive back takes the deep or out route. However, Smith took the deep route, which confused Lassiter instantly. This left receiver London Humphreys wide open in the middle of the field. Humphreys caught a pass and took it 49 yards for a touchdown. Near the end of the first half, however, Smith helped give the Bulldogs just enough cushion in a tougher-than-expected game. With Georgia up 17-7 and under a minute to play in the first half, quarterback Ken Seals looked over the deep middle to convert a third-down pass. However, Smith was stride for stride and jumped in front to pick off the pass. This led to a Georgia touchdown 25 seconds later, giving Georgia a 24-7 halftime lead. That offered the Bulldogs enough of a cushion to stave off the pesky Commodores, who made this game more interesting than it needed to be. Up by 16 in the fourth quarter, quarterback Carson Beck's pass got tipped at the line of scrimmage, which led to CJ Taylor picking the pass off and running to the 1-yard line. The Commodores scored shortly after and missed the 2-point conversion, making this a 10-point game with only 6:14 to go.

What it means

Following last week's close-to-perfection performance against Kentucky, Georgia looked like the team that it otherwise has been this season. There was the early defensive lapse, followed by an offensive line miscue that led to Beck fumbling the ball away on the Bulldogs' first possession. For whatever reason, Georgia has played down to each of its unranked opponents. Facing Kentucky last week, the Bulldogs rose to the occasion against the only ranked program they have gone against. It may just be that kind of year, when Georgia gets up for quality opponents and tries to coast against the teams it should otherwise blow out. With the Bulldogs 7-0, Georgia should maintain its No. 1 ranking, with the schedule toughening after next weeks bye.

A question that needs answering

How serious is Brock Bowers' injury? Bowers left in the second quarter with an ankle injury, which marked the second week in a row he was forced to exit due to this issue. However, last week Bowers was able to return to the game. Against the Commodores, Bowers did not play in the second half. Georgia is fortunate it has a bye week for Bowers to heal before its annual rivalry game against Florida. If Bowers is not 100 percent by the time it faces the Gators, that could change the complexity of how Georgia's offense operates.

Three important plays

Missed field goal: Up 7-0, Vanderbilt possessed the ball at the Georgia 32-yard line following Beck's fumble. However, the Georgia defense only allowed three total yards on the next three plays, bringing up a field goal try. Vanderbilt kicker Jacob Borcila's 47-yard try fell short. The Bulldogs capitalized with a touchdown on the ensuing possession. Smith's big pick: As mentioned, Smith's pick stopped Vanderbilt's effort to get a score before the end of the first half. Beck was able to find Dominic Lovett for a touchdown only four plays later. Edwards' long run: With Georgia leading only 30-20 in the fourth quarter, Daijun Edwards took a handoff and rumbled 62 yards to the Vanderbilt 6-yard line. Three plays later, Edwards punched in a touchdown to secure the victory.

Other important games to note

At the time of this story publishing, no other notable games had completed.

Grading Georgia

Offense: C+ The offensive line gave up two sacks against Vanderbilt, which, well, should've never happened. Beck's interception was at an awful point in the game. And once again, Georgia couldn't consistently run the ball, which has been a theme all year. The offense put forth a total letdown following last week's masterful performance, although Edwards' long run was incredibly clutch and Cash Jones' 57-yard run helped pad the stats. Defense: B- Smith was able to make up for his mistake, yes. But that play, combined with Vanderbilt's first possession of the second half, were inexcusable from a defense that should've blanked the Commodores. It wasn't a terrible outing, but it wasn't one to get excited about. Special teams: B+ Peyton Woodring made three field goals, having connected on each of his attempts since the South Carolina game. Mekhi Mews fumbled a punt but was fortunate to get the ball back.



Season grades to date