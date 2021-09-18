What just happened: Georgia takes care of business again

It was business as usual. Georgia’s defense showed once again why many believe it’s the best unit in college football. Although South Carolina hasn’t exactly done a whole lot on offense, the Bulldogs' first-team defense smothered almost everything the Gamecocks wanted to do in their 40-13 victory. For the third consecutive week, Georgia’s defense scored points. This week it was a safety late in the first half. That gives the Bulldogs 16 points on defense for the season.The defense also totaled three sacks, a forced fumble it recovered, an interception and four pass breakups. On offense, Georgia picked up where it left off a week ago against UAB, albeit with starting quarterback JT Daniels making his return to the lineup. Evidently feeling much better from his oblique injury, Daniels completed 23 of 31 passes for 303 yards and three touchdowns. Up 7-3 in the first quarter, Daniels launched a 43-yard bomb to receiver Jermaine Burton for a touchdown. He followed that up in the second quarter with a 38-yard touchdown to receiver Adolai Mitchell. Daniels looked comfortable throughout the game in his return. Also impressive were running backs James Cook and Zamir White. Cook kicked Georgia’s scoring barrage off with a 23-yard rushing touchdown with White punching in a 5-yard rushing score in the third quarter. As a unit, the Bulldogs totaled 184 rushing yards for the game.

What it means

No one expected for this to be a competitive game considering the talent gap between the programs. Georgia is now 3-0 with a game against Vanderbilt next week. Things will get a bit more interesting in a meeting against Arkansas the week after that. Georgia remains in a great position as far as the season is concerned. It also helps that Alabama defeated Florida, giving Georgia’s top rival and competition in the SEC East an early conference loss. The Bulldogs were also able to put together this performance in a great atmosphere for Arch Manning (Isidore Newman/New Orleans), the nation’s No. 1 quarterback recruit in the class of 2023. The student section did its part with the Spike Squad painting “We Want Arch” on its bodies. You have to think the evening couldn’t have been any better for Manning or any of the high-profile recruits in attendance.

Three important plays

Sack/safety: First, it should be noted that Jake Camarda had yet another exceptional punt by pinning the Gamecocks inside the 1-yard line with 32 seconds to go in the first half. On the first play following the punt, quarterback Luke Doty dropped back to throw and was sacked by defensive tackle Jordan Davis and outside linebacker Nolan Smith. This play put Georgia up 23-6, which was followed with a field goal before the first half came to a close. Podlesny’s field goal: In Georgia’s first two games, place-kicker Jack Podlesny missed field goals from under 40 yards out in each outing. Earlier in the week, head coach Kirby Smart gave Podlesny a vote of confidence and confirmed he would still be Georgia’s starting kicker. Before the end of the first half, Podlesny hit a 36-yard field goal down the middle of the uprights. This field goal will surely give Podlesny some needed confidence now that the first quarter of the season has come to a close. Third quarter interception: On South Carolina’s opening possession of the third quarter, cornerback Derion Kendrick picked off Doty on a third-and-8 play. This play ended any hope South Carolina may have had regarding an outside shot at a comeback. The interception set up White’s 5-yard touchdown two plays later.

Grading Georgia

Offense: B+ Although the offense racked up a ton of yards, Daniels threw an avoidable interception in the third quarter. On the third series of the game, quarterback Stetson Bennett entered and threw an interception as well. The two picks were sore spots on an otherwise sound game from the Georgia offense. Defense: A- What’s left to say about the Georgia defense? When the game mattered, the defense played its usual stifling brand of football. However, receiver Josh Vann did have himself a big game, catching three passes for 128 yards and a touchdown. The defense’s streak of going 11 quarters without allowing a touchdown came to an end with Vann’s 36-yard touchdown with 10:55 to play in the game. Special teams: A Camarda certainly has to be the frontrunner for the Ray Guy Award at this point. His short punt to set up the Georgia safety was a thing of beauty, with the coverage unit playing it perfectly. He also had a long of 57 yards. As the schedule gets tougher, Camarda will be an exceptional weapon in close games. Camarda averaged 51.7 yards on three punts. Coaching: B+ In the end, it didn’t matter because of the opponent. But subbing Daniels out—by design, mind you—on the third series is easily the worst coaching decision of the season to date. You don’t take the clear-cut starting quarterback out when he’s healthy. There was no absolutely no reason to do it. Bennett’s the backup and should only play if Daniels is unable to do so due to injury or in garbage time.

Season grades to date