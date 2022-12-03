Georgia danced in the falling confetti yet again. The Bulldogs are SEC champions after a 50-30 win over LSU, and won their first conference title in five years. Now, Georgia moves on to defend a national title throne. Georgia had its way with the No. 14 Tigers and proved its supremacy atop the SEC in a runaway victory. LSU hung around through the first quarter, then pulled close in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs responded with a statement of dominance each time. Georgia collected 529 yards, 50 points, and never gave the Tigers a chance to spoil the Bulldogs' undefeated party on a weekend where multiple playoff contenders fell. Stetson Bennett threw for 274 yards and four touchdowns. The defense came up with its share of crucial turnovers. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken won the award for best press box celebrations. With yet another trophy at stake in a place it knows oh-so-well, Georgia looked its strongest and sent another message across the college football landscape.

What it means

Georgia not only secured its first SEC title since 2017, when it topped Auburn under the same roof. But it secured the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. The defending national champions will get the chance to defend their throne with the easiest path of the four qualifiers. The Bulldogs will almost certainly return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a date in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against an undetermined opponent (which will be decided in Sunday's playoff selection show). Georgia will play its third game of the season in a place where it has seen a lot of success. In regard to Georgia's history with LSU, the Bulldogs avenged a loss to the 2019 title-winning Tigers in a game that unfolded in similar fashion. Georgia won its first game over LSU since 2013, and the first in the Kirby Smart era. Georgia also caps off two-consecutive undefeated regular seasons with its first 13-0 start under Smart.

Three important plays

The block: Georgia has its way of blocking field goals inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and it happened again to open the championship scoring. LSU, in search of its first points of the game, tried a 32-yard field goal. Bulldogs defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse wouldn't have it. He blocked the boot, and Christopher Smith did the rest. As LSU players meandered toward the sideline, Smith waited on the live ball to bobble. He caught the Tigers sleeping and sprinted for a 96-yard scoop-and-score. The block-and-score gave Georgia the early jolt of momentum, despite Kayshon Boutte's 53-yard touchdown catch to answer shortly thereafter, it needed to cruise. Georgia improved to 24-1 in games under Smart where it notched a defensive score. Smiles for Smael: Georgia became the beneficiary of a quirky interception. Smith, making big plays yet again, deflected a pass from Jayden Daniels. It bounced off of Jack Bech's helmet, and Bulldogs linebacker Smael Mondon, Jr. appeared in the vicinity and snagged the interception. Georgia scored its third touchdown shortly thereafter. Take your pick: In Georgia's journey to the 50-point milestone, each of the passing touchdowns held significance. Brock Bowers, who totaled 81 receiving yards, hauled in a three-yard touchdown. Ladd McConkey caught a 22-yard strike. Darnell Washington stood in the back of the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown completion. Freshman Dillon Bell capped it off with his lone reception, going for a three-yard score.

Grading Georgia

Offense: A After a few weeks where Georgia's offense slogged its way to points and looked out of sync, the bigger stage for the Bulldogs did the trick. Georgia's offense clicked on all cylinders as the Bulldogs started to exploit the Tiger defense with the passing game, then the running game opened up late. Bennett threw for four touchdowns to four different receivers. In the running game, Kenny McIntosh broke loose on a big run, added an eight-yard touchdown of his own, but finished third in the rushing totals for Georgia. To cap it off, the Bulldogs revealed some razzle-dazzle, as AD Mitchell threw to Washington on a 2-point play for Georgia to eclipse 50 points for the second time this season. Defense: B Similarly to Georgia's win over Tennessee, the Bulldogs implemented a bend-but-don't-break defensive approach. Georgia got off to a slower start in each half, including a third quarter with shades of the Florida game when the Gators got back into brief contention, but limited LSU's opportunities. Georgia made the Tigers one-dimensional by eliminating the run game as LSU totaled 47 rushing yards. The passing game had its share of success as Boutte and Malik Nabers each totaled over 100 receiving yards, and Garrett Nussmeier threw for 294 yards after relieving Daniels. Georgia held its own defensively in a game where total yardage didn't hold all of the weight. Special teams: A Georgia's special teams' unit enjoys playing in domed stadiums, or at least it must. The field goal block unit got the needed push, led by Stackhouse, to get a critical block that led to a touchdown. Punter Brett Thorson also had two punts for an average of 48 yards per boot. The only knock on Georgia's special teams was a 43-yard field goal miss by place-kicker Jack Podlesny.

Season grades to date