It's important to begin this with the usual caveat. This is just a spring game. Spring games aren't direct indicators of how a team will look when the actual season comes around. Both the offense and defense are vanilla by design, with the glorified scrimmage put together to put on a show for the fans. The last part occurred with the first-team offense. Carson Beck looked the part of a first-team quarterback as he finished 13 for 18, 211 yards and a touchdown, with the Red team defeating the Black team 31-26. Beck has been competing with Brock Vandagriff for the starting quarterback job. Familiar with the offense and the players around him, Beck kept the crowd entertained with multiple deep throws down the field. He also got spectacular protection--albeit with minimal blitzing--from a first-team offensive line that looks to be reloading as opposed to rebuilding. The coaching staff isn't going to give away anything of note in a spring game. But if the basics are indicative of anything, Georgia has a chance to pick up where it left off at quarterback.

What it means

Quite honestly, the spring game doesn't mean much. It serves as a great exclamation point to end spring practice, with the fans getting an early glimpse at what next season's team may look like. That stated, Beck was spectacular throughout the spring game. As mentioned, a lot of that had to do with an offensive line that played lights out. One overreaction would be that he got all the first-team reps in the first half and therefore has a big lead in the competition. However, Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton both impressed with the second unit, with Vandagriff running with the first unit in the second half. The competition is likely a long way from being decided, despite Beck's performance Saturday. Receiver Arian Smith had a big game, scoring two touchdowns, one on a 2-yard run and another on a 6-yard reception. Smith could be in for a big season as a veteran with the kind of speed he possesses. The key for Smith will be to stay healthy for a full season. Another player who jumped out in two phases of G-Day was receiver Mekhi Mews. Mews showcased his speed as a returner and as a receiver. Mews' big play of the day came on a 54-yard catch-and-run in the first half. Mews later scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter. There is still a lot that will be decided, and a lot that could change over the summer months. But Georgia showed the nation that it has the horses to once again be in the national title picture.

Three important plays

Rumblin', bumblin' stumblin': At the 11:22 mark of the second quarter, Vandagriff found receiver Jackson Meeks on a slant that he immediately turned up the field. When Meeks met the secondary, he did everything possible to not be brought down. For what felt like an additional 15 yards or so, Meeks fought through Red team defenders and ended up punching in a 29-yard touchdown reception. That kind of toughness will certainly be noticed by head coach Kirby Smart and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. Back shoulder: In the second quarter, Stockton threw a deep ball on the back shoulder to Zeed Haynes. Haynes turned around and caught the ball with great body position against the defender. The play went for 28 yards and led to a Stockton rushing touchdown that occurred four plays later. Smith's interception: On a day when the defense didn't do much, defensive back Tykee Smith was able to pick off Vandagriff in the third quarter. Smith is in the mix for playing time in the secondary as he recovers from an ACL injury.

Grading G-Day