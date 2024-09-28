Once again, Georgia dropped a heartbreaker to Alabama. On Saturday, the Bulldogs attempted what would have been an otherworldly comeback that they were almost able to pull off. In the end, however, the Crimson Tide came away with a 41-34 victory in what somewhat unexpectedly turned into an instant classic. The first half proved abysmal for Georgia, with the Bulldogs falling behind 28-0 and looking lost on defense and missing a spark on offense. In the second half, however, Georgia clawed its way back bit by bit, first cutting Alabama's lead. With 2:31 to go in the game, a 67-yard touchdown to Dillon Bell gave Georgia a 34-33 lead, its first of the game. Alabama answered quickly with Jalen Milroe throwing a 75-yard touchdown to freshman sensation Ryan Williams, with a two-point conversion giving the Crimson Tide a 41-34 advantage. A late interception ended Georgia's rally hopes. Credit Georgia for fighting back the way it did. But the Bulldogs will need to fix the issues that led to the large deficit. Carson Beck caught fire in the second half after a poor start. He finished the day 27-of-50 throwing for 439 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. Milroe completed 27 of 33 passes for 374 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

What it means

Advertisement

There are no such things as moral victories. But folks should feel a lot better about Georgia based on how the game ended compared to what transpired in the first half, with the Bulldogs trailing 28-0. Georgia is still an elite program that will be in the playoff hunt. The Bulldogs will look to get past both Auburn and Mississippi State before their next big test against Texas. Also, after a game like this, everyone can agree that the country needs to see a rematch of these two teams, whether it occurs in the the SEC Championship or College Football Playoff. Or maybe even in both.

A question that needs answering

Will Georgia figure out how to get off to a fast start? This is stating the obvious at this point. Georgia's poor start put it in such an awful position to start this game. The Bulldogs adjusted well in the second half and put forth a valiant effort. But if they could have matched some of Alabama's scores early in the game, perhaps this game would have had a different outcome.

Three important plays

There were obviously a ton of plays throughout the second half that led to the thrilling finish in this game. But we'll focus on the three late plays that decided the outcome. Beck's bomb: Clawing its way back, little by little, Beck released a bomb to receiver Dillon Bell, who made a nifty move to get behind the secondary. Bell caught the ball and then broke a few arm tackles to go into the end zone and put Georgia up 34-33. 75-yard answer: Trailing for the first time all game, Milroe let loose on a shot down the right sideline to Williams. Julian Humphrey was in coverage and couldn't locate the ball, with Williams making a remarkable catch. Williams then weaved his way to complete a 75-yard touchdown. A two-point conversion put the Crimson Tide up 41-34. Beck's third interception: With under a minute to go, Beck threw a pass to Colbie Young in the end zone. But Zabian Brown won the one-on-one battle and came down with the interception to seal the game.



Grading Georgia

Offense: B For as bad as the offense was in the first half, it finally caught a groove and lit up the Alabama secondary. If only the Bulldogs could've started like that, perhaps they wouldn't have had to begin rallying from 28 down. Defense: D Georgia's defense did a much better job defending Alabama in the second half. Even so, that first-half performance was as bad as it gets. By the way Georgia's defense looked int he first half, it felt like it did not expect Alabama's offense to run some of the looks it did. The defense was able to adjust, but the late Williams touchdown will be one for Georgia to lament over. Special teams: B+ Special teams weren't much of a factor in this game. Brett Thorson did boot a 56-yarder.

Season grades to date