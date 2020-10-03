UGASports - What Just Happened

We take a closer look at four reasons why the Bulldogs were able to win comfortably.

That same Georgia team that showed a lackluster effort on offense a week ago fired on all cylinders tonight to win big over Auburn.

Rinse, repeat, yeah. This might be a weekly reason why the Bulldogs are able to win. Georgia is getting pressure on the quarterback, stuffing the run, playing physical and with a chip on its shoulder. If this intensity remains the same throughout the season, it could be one of the top defenses ever seen in Athens.

Twenty-two rushes for 39 yards is Auburn's final number. That is an average of 1.8 yards per carry. Just a remarkable job by the defensive front.

It didn't stop there. The Bulldogs were able to pressure Bo Nix all evening, and the Auburn quarterback spent most of the evening running away from Georgia's elite front. Nix finished 21-of-40 for 177 yards and an interception. Tyson Campbell had an NFL-type game against Seth Williams. The junior cornerback held Williams to only three receptions for 34 yards.

When the defensive front dominates the opposing offensive line as it did tonight, you're going to win a lot of games. The defense set the tone early.



