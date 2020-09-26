UGASports - What Just Happened

Kirby Smart went out and hired Scott Cochran away from Alabama to coach Special Teams. It was a move that paid off immediately. In a game when the Bulldogs struggled to get anything going early, Jake Camarda kept nailing punts inside the 10-yard line to keep the Arkansas offense in tough situations. One of those punts led to Georgia's first points of the season when the defense forced a safety a few plays later. Five of Camarda's seven punts were downed inside the 20-yard line, and he averaged 49.9 yards in those seven kicks.

The junior punter was outstanding, but that was not the only bright spot on special teams. Jack Podlesny nailed his first career field goal to end the first half. He hit on 38-yard attempt in the second half as well. Starting running back Zamir White shot off the edge to block an Arkansas punt in the third quarter, leading to a Bulldog touchdown. Kenny McIntosh returned two kickoffs for an average of 45.5 yards per try. Kearis Jackson had two punt returns and averaged 17.0 yards per return. Tyrique Stevenson also returned a punt for 23 yards.

Podlesny placed all but one kickoff into the end zone. Just an all-around stellar performance by the special teams unit.