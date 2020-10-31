What Just Happened
Georgia was able to do just enough on offense Saturday afternoon; the defense did the rest in the win over the Wildcats. We look at five key elements from the game as the No. 5 Bulldogs came away w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news