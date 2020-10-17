UGASports - What Just Happened

No. 3 Georgia fell short 41-24 to No. 2 Alabama on Saturday evening in Tuscaloosa. We take a closer look at five reasons why the Tide were able to take down the Bulldogs.

The second half was full of missed opportunities for the Bulldogs' offense. The first drive of the second half was stopped short after a dropped pass by freshman receiver Jermaine Burton on third down. The next drive saw some success, but George Pickens wasn't able to get to the first down marker on third down.

That's when the mistakes started to build up. Quarterback Stetson Bennett hit Burton on a long pass down the sidelines, getting the Bulldogs deep into Alabama territory. A couple of plays later, Bennett looked Burton's way again and missed high and wide with the pass, and the Tide were able to intercept the pass after a deflection. After Alabama scored following a questionable pass interference call, Bennett threw another interception that put a dagger in the Bulldogs' side.

The next drive saw a missed field goal, and that was the final chapter of the second half.