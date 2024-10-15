What Georgia learned from Alabama

Having already played in a crazy road environment during their trip to Tuscaloosa, Georgia players should at least have an idea of what to expect when they travel to Texas this weekend.

Now, if the Bulldog can avoid the same start that plagued them against the Crimson Tide.

Georgia fell behind 28-0 and later 30-7 at the half, before rallying back and nearly stealing the game in the end.

But despite pulling out the victory at Alabama, the Bulldogs know they cannot follow the same recipe against a Longhorn team that looks to be an even bigger, more well-rounded challenge than the Crimson Tide.

“We’ve got to start faster and eliminate turnovers,” running back Trevor Etienne said. “Playing on the road in this league is hard. It’s hard to get a win. So, we’re going to have to go out there and win it moment by moment and try to control the game early. It’s something we definitely want to focus on.”

For several reasons.

The biggest is so Georgia can run its offense effectively. It’s one thing to come back against an Alabama defense that’s ranked 62nd in the FBS, allowing 213 passing yards per game.

It would be quite another trying to replicate the success against a Texas defense that’s ranked second in the FBS, giving up only 126 yards per game.

That’s where Etienne and the suddenly thinner Bulldog running back room comes in.

With Alabama getting off to such a fast offensive start, Georgia was unable to utilize its running game as hoped.

Forced to immediately play catchup, Georgia rushers only managed 80 yards on 25 attempts.

Etienne knows the Bulldogs will need better numbers against the Longhorns.

“I mean, I feel like we're doing a lot better,” Etienne said. “I wouldn't say we've put up crazy numbers or anything. But we get the job done to get the win and, you know, that's been all we can ask.”

However, the Bulldogs will be down one man in the backfield when they travel to Austin for Saturday night’s game (7:30 p.m., ABC).

Branson Robinson injured his MCL against Mississippi State and will be out for two or three weeks.

“I don't know what it's going to be, but he's going to be okay. It's just a matter of getting him back,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “It was not the same leg injury that he previously had.”

Robinson’s absence means true freshman Nate Frazier will now become Georgia’s No. 2 back behind Etienne, meaning he’ll be counted on early and often against the Longhorns.

“I hate that for (Branson). You know, he's a huge part of the running back room,” said Etienne, noting his message to Frazier has been simple. “But you have to be ready when your name is called. Prepare, prepare, prepare. That's something I harp on every week."

Defensively, the Bulldogs will certainly need a better effort than they had against the Crimson Tide.

With Texas’ penchant for explosive plays, that could be easier said than done, especially after some of the issues Georgia had last week defending the pass against Mississippi State.

"We talk about it every week. Being able to win your 50-50 balls, your 50-50 matchups, that's something we're going to go out to practice and work on today, a lot, and something we stress every day,” safety Dan Jackson said. “We talk about it every week. The number one way to eliminate explosive plays is your effort and your technique, obviously. The overall effort and running to the ball, that's how you eliminate explosives."

Etienne just hopes everyone remembers their roles come Saturday.

“We just need to be making sure we do the little things right. You know, taking pride in performance,” Etienne said. “Just do what you can and do it better.”