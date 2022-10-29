Opening statement…

“What a great environment and great game. To the Dooley’s back home in Athens I know they are together. It meant a lot for us to win that game for them. All that Vince [Dooley] has meant to our University and such an ambassador of our program and really all of college football. I know if he was looking down on that one he would have enjoyed the first half. I don’t know that he would have enjoyed the second one. He has meant so much to us and in honor of him and their family, it was special. It was a tough time for that to happen. Our fans were also here, the environment was good. We lost momentum in the second half, faced resiliency and stared it in the eye and we didn’t blink and I’m really proud of our players. There was a time there that we lost momentum and that has happened to us more this year than it did last year and we bounced back. I am really proud of the players.”

On the drive after Florida made the score 28-20…

“That was probably the drive of the year so far right. They answered the bell. It’s 28-20 and weve lost momentum. We had 3 kickoff returns in a row and we weren’t getting field position and Kenny [McIntosh] had had the fumble. I thought Kenny McIntosh showed a little something tonight. When he came out after that fumble and had that eye of the tiger look and he wanted the ball and he was running the ball hard and physical and getting yards after contact. A lot of credit to the offensive line but also a lot of credit to Kenny as well. That drive that you are referencing was big for us.”

On what he said to Kenny McIntosh after the touchdown…

“I told him that he was a bad M’Fer. He is tough, he is physical, he got after it and he responded. That’s what I talk about. You’ve got an opportunity to show resiliency which is one of our four DNA characteristics. Every NFL scout and every Georgia fan watching will remember how he responded. He ran the ball with vicious attitude. Just a contact seeking back.”

On Jalen Carter…

“I couldn’t tell you how he looked because I was trying to watch the back end and make sure our adjustments were there. We will watch the tape and evaluate it. It is great that he fought himself to get back and rehabbed himself to get back. He wanted to play. He loves this team and, in a day and age where some kids don’t care about the team, he cares about the team and he wanted to play. He took on the role we asked him to take on and hopefully he continues to get healthy. We need him. We are missing some guys in depth in the front. As we play more snaps we struggle and it showed in the second half there.”

On what this win does going into the game next week…

“Any win, any win exudes confidence. You guys criticize the wins, I am great with the wins. In the SEC, when you beat Florida, any win. They are hard to come by. They are tough, they are physical, they are hard fought. I am proud of them and the way our guys played.”

On Vince Dooley…

“We had just landed in Jacksonville, so we took off and were not aware of anything and then the phones started dinging and the text messages started coming through. His son who I have worked on staff with, sent me a text. Claude [Felton] sent me a text. We knew that it was kind of imminent. I got to visit with him a little last week and sat down. He was in the training room and we got to talk for a while and of course I did not know that it would be the last time, but that is probably my fondest memory. Even then he was telling stories about Georgia football and he has been around my family. They have been in the box during the SEC Championship and the National Championships and my kids have gotten to be around him and its funny because my kids had no idea. They were like, who is this old coach, who is this old guy. Now they know the history and what all he stood for and what his family did for this university. Got a lot of respect for him."