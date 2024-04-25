With Christen Miller announcing he intends to place his name into the NCAA transfer portal, let’s examine how it affects Georgia’s defense line. A redshirt sophomore, Miller was set to play a prominent role in position coach Tray Scott’s rotation, most likely at defensive tackle along with Warren Brinson and talented sophomore Jordan Hall. Per the analysts at Pro Football Focus, Miller graded out at 69.8 percent in 254 career snaps, 209 of which came during Georgia’s 2023 campaign. For those counting, that was fourth behind the trio of Nazir Stackhouse (409), the graduated Zion Logue (351), and Brinson (309), also back for a final year of eligibility thanks to Covid. So, what effect will Miller’s decision have on the defensive line? Let’s take a look below:

Projected Defensive Tackle Depth Chart Player Class/Height/Weight Warren Brinson Graduate/6-4-305 Jordan Hall Sophomore/6-4/320 Xzavier McLeod Redshirt Freshman/6-4/313 Justin Thomas Freshman/6-5/325

Warren Brinson just seems to go about his business, but he's always in position, and he knows how to make plays. His consistency will ensure he sees extensive action, but watch out for sophomore Jordan Hall, who by all accounts had an excellent spring. If Hall can continue to take the steps coaches expect, he could begin to take some of Brinson's reps. South Carolina transfer Xzavier McLeod, meanwhile, is still searching for that consistency but certainly flashed during G-Day with a couple of sacks. Justin Thomas had a good spring, but like most true freshmen, still has more to learn.

Projected Nose Tackle Depth Chart Player Class/Height/Weight Nazir Stackhouse Graduate/6-3/320 Jamaal Jarrett Sophomore/6-5/340 Xzavier McLeod Redshirt Freshman/6-4/313 Nnamdi Ogboko Freshman/6-4/340

Stackhouse is a proven nose tackle, but there's considerable inexperience after him. Jarrett and McLeod have six games of playing experience between them. Miller would have helped out here, so don't be surprised if you hear Kirby Smart express some concern in the months to come ahead of fall camp. That's not necessarily a knock on Jarrett or McLeod. Both are considered good players. To date, they just haven't had the opportunity. They will now. Freshman Nnamdi Ogboko has a bright future too.



Projected Defensive End Depth Chart Player Class/Height/Weight *Mykel Williams Junior/6-5/265 Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Junior/6-5/280 Gabe Harris Sophomore/6-4/245 Joseph Jonah-Ajonye Freshman/6-4/275

There's a lot of good talent and depth here. Mykel Williams is expected to rotate between end and Jack linebacker, where he'll be able to play standing up and presumably have more freedom to rush the passer. Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins missed the spring while recovering from foot surgery, but will be ready for fall camp. Gabe Harris has a lot of twitch for a defensive end and flashed during G-Day, while Joseph Jonah-Ajonye made some plays that earned Smart's attention.

Summary

Miller's ability to play multiple positions on Georgia's defensive line will be missed. There's no sugarcoating that. At least there's no shortage of bodies. Georgia has some talented young players, many of whom will be asked to play bigger roles than they thought they'd play. Because of that, could Smart and his staff scour the transfer portal to find some capable players to shore up the position further? Stay tuned.