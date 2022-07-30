What can Kirby Smart buy with his new contract?
Kirby Smart has built himself quite the life: National championship, $100 million dollar contract, and probable the ability to make one phone call and be playing Augusta National. Bainbridge, Athen...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news