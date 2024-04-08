Spring games used to be lightly attended affairs. A vanilla offense with few newcomers didn't pack stadiums in April.
Kirby Smart changed that when he arrived in Athens.
In 2016, the story about Georgia football was not about what happened between the hedges, but above and around them.
The plan was shared two and a half months before G-Day and one mile south of those hedges.
Georgia’s men’s basketball team was hosting Arkansas. The Bulldogs held a three-point lead at halftime.
Smart, the new head football coach, was probably still punch drunk from a gauntlet month of being Georgia’s new football CEO while also leading Alabama’s defense as the Crimson Tide beat Clemson for the national championship.
Twelve days separated the confetti falling for Alabama and Smart's challenge being issued to Georgia supporters.
“I love the energy and passion here tonight,” Smart said to the basketball crowd. “We want to see the same energy and passion at the spring game. We want to see 93,000 there to come out and support us.”
Georgia basketball won that night in overtime, 76-73.
Georgia Sports Communications executed a marketing campaign around “93k Day.”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The movement grew and UGA enlisted the help of Ludacris, including paying for his infamous hospitality rider that included Fruit Roll-Ups, cognac, and other items.
Before NIL and the transfer portal dominated the college football conversation, Georgia captured national attention by bringing in an iconic rapper and paying for his booze and scented toiletries.
Georgia used this concert to recruit players like Andrew Thomas, Tyler Clark, and Brian Herrien.
It is the same class that included then-walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett.
Fans arrived.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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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Georgia accomplished the very first goal Kirby Smart set for it.
“Wow,” said Smart in his first official postgame news conference as UGA’s head football coach.
“It touches me in my heart,” Smart said while patting his chest. “It makes a special moment to know that the fanbase has got your back and has got your program’s back.”
You won’t find that 2016 spring football game in SEC record books. That does not mean that game did not count. It sparked the 94 wins, two national championships, and two SEC championships (and counting) that have come since.
Much was made about Kirby Smart’s homecoming on that G-Day weekend in 2016. While he came home, one of his underrated accomplishments has been protecting home.
The upcoming season will be Georgia’s eighth in the Smart era. The Bulldogs have four home losses in that time. Three came in the first season. Since Smart’s second G-Day game in 2017, Georgia football has only one loss in Sanford Stadium.
One home loss over six seasons.
‘Wow,’ indeed.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