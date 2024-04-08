Spring games used to be lightly attended affairs. A vanilla offense with few newcomers didn't pack stadiums in April.

Kirby Smart changed that when he arrived in Athens.

In 2016, the story about Georgia football was not about what happened between the hedges, but above and around them.

The plan was shared two and a half months before G-Day and one mile south of those hedges.

Georgia’s men’s basketball team was hosting Arkansas. The Bulldogs held a three-point lead at halftime.

Smart, the new head football coach, was probably still punch drunk from a gauntlet month of being Georgia’s new football CEO while also leading Alabama’s defense as the Crimson Tide beat Clemson for the national championship.

Twelve days separated the confetti falling for Alabama and Smart's challenge being issued to Georgia supporters.

“I love the energy and passion here tonight,” Smart said to the basketball crowd. “We want to see the same energy and passion at the spring game. We want to see 93,000 there to come out and support us.”

Georgia basketball won that night in overtime, 76-73.

Georgia Sports Communications executed a marketing campaign around “93k Day.”