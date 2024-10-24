Two major visits coming up for four-star QB Jaron Sagapolutele

Advertisement

Freshman Chris Cole coming on strong

Freshman linebacker Chris Cole is coming on strong and earning more playing time.

 • Jed May
Georgia News and Notes for Tuesday

Tuesday News and Notes: Kirby Smart on Saturday's targeting calls, the second-half kickoff, and much, much more.

 • Anthony Dasher
WATCH: Daylen Everette and Dylan Fairchild

Watch the Tuesday night player interviews with Daylen Everette and Dylan Fairchild... Inside!

 • Patrick Garbin
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's open week presser

Watch the video and read the transcript to Kirby Smart's Tuesday night presser leading up to Georgia's open date.

 • Patrick Garbin
Key points from Daylen Everette's press conference

UGASports has the key points from Daylen Everette's press conference.

 • Jed May

