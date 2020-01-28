Wallace detailed his decision to be a preferred walk on at Georgia and his connection with new offensive line coach Matt Luke in an interview with UGASports.

The decision for three-star offensive lineman Weston Wallace to commit to UGA was an easy one, especially once he sat down and weighed his options. Wallace had an opportunity to attend Colorado State on a full scholarship. But once head coach Mike Bobo left, the connection with the coaching staff wasn't the same for the 6-foot-5, 325-pound lineman.

WHY DID HE DECOMMIT FROM CSU? "The main thing with Colorado State was the former coaching staff, and I felt a really big bond to them. With them departing, I wasn’t willing to leave home and go that far without really getting a good bond with the new coaching staff. That was the main reason for my decommitment."

WHY DID HE COMMIT TO UGA AS A PWO? "With Georgia, it was my dream school. It is where I have wanted to play my whole life. The campus is only an hour away from my house. I’ve been in Athens a ton for game days, and it's just a really great atmosphere. I'm just ready to be a part of Sanford Stadium on Saturday."

WHAT ARE HIS BIG TAKEAWAYS FROM MATT LUKE? "He just wants effort. His biggest thing is effort. He wants everybody to do their job individually, and that will make the offensive line group work as a whole. I saw him coach a few times at Ole Miss; I watched the Sugar Bowl, and he just looked like a great person to play for. I went on an official two weeks ago, and he hung out with me a good bit. He's just a great person to be around, and I just fell in love with him, I guess."

BIGGEST DIFFERENCE BETWEEN SAM PITTMAN AND LUKE: “Coach Pittman, he’s not very energetic, but he wants the best for everyone. He was a great coach, don’t get me wrong. I just like how Coach Luke is hands-on and all over you while he is trying to coach you.”