Wes Johnson challenging his starting pitchers

With a week to go before SEC play starts against Kentucky, Wes Johnson sees this weekend as a chance for his Bulldogs to hit the reset button against visiting Columbia.

After playing six games over six days, the Bulldogs (15-1) just completed one of their busiest stretches of the year. However, there’s work to do.

“I want us to play clean baseball. We're doing it right now at times and in spurts of games for four or five innings, and then we won't play clean, and then we'll come back and play clean,” Johnson said. “But as you guys know, you get in our league play, you're not giving up a nine spot and winning a lot of baseball games. So, we gotta clean that up, and we will; we'll continue to do it. But at the same time, this is what happens at the end of six games and six days.”

There have been rocky moments as far as the pitching staff is concerned.

Leighton Finley, expected to be one of Georgia’s top starters, gave up five runs in the first inning last Friday against Florida Gulf Coast. In the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Eagles, Alton Davis II allowed six in the first.

Tuesday’s game against High Point saw Zach Harris charged with only one run, but he failed to get out of the second. Wednesday, relievers Wyatt Land, Paul Farley, and Justin Byrd combined to allow nine runs in the third.

Goldstein, who has yet to allow a run or a hit in four innings, remains on a pitch count. Johnson continues to take it very easy with the left-hander, who is coming off internal brace surgery over the summer.

Finley, who bounced back to toss a scoreless inning of relief against High Point, will start Saturday’s game. Sunday is TBA.

It’s expected that Kolten Smith will ultimately be reinserted back into the rotation. But after tweaking his back before the season-opener against Quinnipiac at UNC-Wilmington, Smith has been slow to respond and has been relegated to short relief stints since the season began.

“Goldstein's still on the count, but those other guys, man, I need them to go three innings or more, that'd be real cool,” Johnson said. “Kolten threw (Tuesday). I'd like to get him back out there and stretch him a little more. But I don't know if I'm going to be able to do that out of the starting role or not yet.”

Fortunately for Georgia and Johnson, the Bulldogs have no shortage of arms. So, while Johnson wants to see whoever he sends out to start giving him some length, at least there are options.

“We've thrown every guy we've had. So yeah, you just get them out there, and you’ve got to believe in them,” he said. “But also, they’ve got to show me that they're going to attack the strike zone. If not, we're going to go to somebody else.”