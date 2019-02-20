Georgia’s lost games in many different ways under first-year coach Tom Crean, but the way they dropped Wednesday’s 68-67 loss to Mississippi State was one for the proverbial books.

With the game tied at 67 after Tyree Crump hit a three-pointer with just under 10 seconds left, the Bulldogs lobbed the inbound pass the length of the court into the hands of Quinndary Weatherspoon, who was fouled with 0.5 seconds by Jordan Harris.

That’s when things got interesting.

Weatherspoon missed his first shot, but as did, a fan tossed a plus Beanie Dog toy onto the court. At that point, Crean grabbed the mic, imploring the crowd not to throw objects on the court only to learn that the thrown toy had resulted in a technical foul, despite the fact no warning from the officials had been issued.

Weatherspoon – who already had another free throw coming – converted the technical free throw before intentionally missing his second allowing the final horn to sound.

“To my knowledge, I’m 52 years of age, I’ve coached 19 years, been coaching and assisting other coaches since I was 20, I’ve never seen that, not without a warning or without an explanation,” Crean said. “You know what my thought process is. I saw something land on the floor, so my first reaction is to grab the mic myself, it’s something I’ve done my whole career. That usually takes care of it. I’ve had officials in the past thank me for doing it, but I didn’t know we were assessed a technical until I turned around and my coaches told me what was going on.”

Crean, who said the technical was called by the SEC crew of Steven Anderson, Byron Jarrett and Wil Howard after he went to mic, wondered aloud how anyone could tell who threw the toy.

“I’m pretty sure you can call one (a technical) if you know whose fan base it was,” said Crean. “I’m just perplexed because no one would tell me what was going on. It just makes zero senses to me. I’ve just got to get over it.”