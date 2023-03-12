Here is the Week in Review, presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Secondary in good hands with Bullard

Javon Bullard isn't the biggest defensive back. But pound for pound, he's one of the tougher players on the entire Georgia roster.

Although the Bulldogs will deal with losing safety Christopher Smith and cornerback Kelee Ringo, Bullard should step further into a leadership role. After all, Bullard was named the Defensive Player of the Game in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Anthony Dasher wrote about how much Bullard improved throughout the 2022 season, indicating his 2023 campaign could be even brighter.

"Bullard may be small in stature, but he's the toughest son of a gun on the entire Georgia football team," Dasher wrote. "What Bullard did in earning team defensive MVP honors in both the semifinal against Ohio State and the national championship against TCU doesn’t get talked about enough. His recognition of what opposing offenses are trying to do increased exponentially last fall, and that allowed him to play even faster, excelling against both the run and the pass."

Position battles to watch

With spring practice soon to be underway, Dasher broke down the key positions to watch.

Of course, quarterback will have everyone's primary focus. The Bulldogs are replacing Stetson Bennett with either Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff or Gunner Stockton replacing him.

In addition to quarterback, Dasher wrote about the competition -- and the jobs presumed to be safe -- along the offensive line.

"Thus, we’ll assume that Sedrick Van Pran (center), Xavier Truss (left guard), and Tate Ratledge (right guard) will most likely be the starters when Georgia opens its season against Tennessee-Martin.

"The same is true for Amarius Mims, who figures to start at either left or right tackle. My guess is right tackle will likely be his home, although he’ll undoubtedly get reps on both sides.

"Redshirt freshman Earnest Greene III is considered a leading candidate to open as the starter at left tackle. However, junior Austin Blaske, who can play all five positions on the offensive line, is also expected to get a long look, and could wind up winning the job."

Good, bad, ugly

Dave McMahon broke down the Georgia basketball season in three parts Clint Eastwood style -- the good, the bad, and the ugly.

Here are excerpts of each of these category:

The good: "Georgia has a record of 16-16 and went 6-12 in conference play. Last season, the Bulldogs won six games the whole season, with just one SEC win. The 16 wins were their most since Tom Crean's second season with the Bulldogs."

The bad: "Georgia's most promising freshman, KyeRon Lindsay, had a double-double against Miami of Ohio. He played ten games for the Bulldogs, but on December 21st entered the transfer portal."

The ugly: "Georgia allowed its opponents to shoot 50 percent from the field in seven games this season. The Dawgs also allowed their opponents to make at least 10 three-pointers seven times this season."

Is Alexander the next big thing?

With Jalen Carter declaring for the NFL draft, Dasher wondered if Bear Alexander is poised to be Georgia's next big thing along the interior defensive line.

"The former five-star prospect played in 12 of Georgia’s 15 games. When he saw the field, an impression was certainly made, Dasher wrote. "The Texas native had a team-high four quarterback hurries in the Bulldogs’ win over Auburn, but saved his best for last in Georgia’s national championship victory over TCU. In the game, Alexander had three quarterback hurries, two tackles for loss, and a sack, causing the sort of havoc that many envisioned when he signed a season ago.

"There’s no reason not to believe he’ll continue to improve and could make a huge step forward with a strong spring."

Uzo-Diribe recognized for recruiting

Rivals' Adam Gorney named outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe as one of his 10 up-and-coming assistants in the SEC.

"Being in the Kirby Smart coaching tree is not bad for business and Uzo-Diribe is excelling on the field and in recruiting," Gorney wrote. "The 30-year-old did an excellent job closing on five-star defensive ends. Samuel M’Pemba and especially Damon Wilson, where there was a heated battle with Ohio State, Alabama and others until the end. Then he also got high four-star defensive end Gabriel Harris in the 2023 class as well. Uzo-Diribe has stops at TCU, SMU, Kansas and Colorado as he fills out his resume and could be looking for even bigger things shortly.

White comments on Stegeman

Before Georgia's one-and-done trip in the SEC Tournament, head coach Mike White was asked to comment on whether Stegeman Coliseum was bad for recruiting, given that it's a 59-year-old arena that recently saw a piece of the ceiling fall to the ground.

“I’ve only been here a year, not even a year yet, and if we’ve missed on a recruit, it hasn’t been because of Stegeman,” White said. “There’s facility upgrades throughout the country in college athletics, and all different types of sports and maintenance, and all those things. Some of those things are out of our control. If they tell us we can’t walk in there, we can’t walk in there."

