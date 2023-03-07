Georgia basketball coach Mike White said Tuesday he’s got the utmost confidence in the administration when it comes to fixing the problems at Stegeman Coliseum after the 60-year-old facility was closed after a small piece of the ceiling fell to the floor.

“They’ll do what it takes to fix the problem, to navigate the issue, to evaluate, and make the right decisions moving forward,” White said during a Zoom session to preview this week’s SEC Tournament.

“You know what I know and that is we won’t be able to practice at Stegeman – we normally don’t practice there anyway – we’ve been practicing upstairs and staying the course, that’s it,” White said. “Our focus has just been LSU and the SEC Tournament.”

Monday, Georgia president Jere Morehead and athletic director Josh Brooks sent out an email with more details of last week’s news, confirming that a palm-sized piece of ceiling material was found.

The email also stated, "Safety is the University’s top priority, and the facility will not reopen until necessary repairs, improvements, and inspections are completed, which could take several months."

Events scheduled for Stegeman Coliseum, including various graduation ceremonies, have been told to reschedule to other venues