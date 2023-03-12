Spring practice is all about competition. For members of the two-time defending national Georgia Bulldogs, starting jobs are there to be won, or at least c;laimed, before Kirby Smart and his coaches make their final decisions come fall.

Tuesday, the fun begins.

That’s when the Bulldogs hold the first of 15 practice days, culminating with G-Day on April 15 at Sanford Stadium.

As always, there’s going to be a lot to talk about, with all eyes on the position battles.

Let’s examine what’s believed to be the key ones, shall we?

· Quarterback: Yes, this is the big one, the one you’ll read the most about, and understandably so.

What Stetson Bennett did in leading the Bulldogs to back-to-back titles was historic, and whoever follows in his shoes this fall will have some huge cleats to fill.

Mike Bobo takes over as the new offensive coordinator, and he’ll be working closely with Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff, and Gunner Stockton, each of whom is expected to get an opportunity to show out.

Certainly, Beck has the most in-game experience, is considered the favorite by many, and looked very good when he played last year. Still, he’ll have to outplay both Vandagriff and Stockton if he wants to be the man next fall.

· Offensive Line: Smart will tell you that every position is up for grabs. But proven starters are seldom dislodged.

Thus, we’ll assume that Sedrick Van Pran (center), Xavier Truss (left guard), and Tate Ratledge (right guard) will most likely be the starters when Georgia opens its season against Tennessee-Martin.

The same is true for Amarius Mims, who figures to start at either left or right tackle. My guess is right tackle will likely be his home, although he’ll undoubtedly get reps on both sides.

Redshirt freshman Earnest Greene III is considered a leading candidate to open as the starter at left tackle. However, junior Austin Blaske, who can play all five positions on the offensive line, is also expected to get a long look, and could wind up winning the job.

· Wide Receiver: It’s not so much about who will win starting positions, but what receivers prove themselves ready to be part of the rotation.

Transfers RaRa Thomas and Dominic Lovett are two names that stand out.

Lovett was a huge part of Missouri’s offense last fall, as was Thomas for Mississippi State. Both will play big roles for Georgia. This spring will be valuable from the standpoint of getting to know the Bulldogs’ offensive system, and getting used to working with the three quarterbacks vying for the starting job.

Three true freshmen--Yazeed Haynes, Anthony Evans III, and Tyler Williams--will aim to impress and see if they can crack the rotation in some way.

But with veterans Ladd McConkey, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Dillon Bell, and Arian Smith returning, they’ll have to really show out. But we’ll see.

· Defensive Line: The Bulldogs don’t have another Jalen Carter ready to step in, but there’s some quality talent ready to try. Senior Warren Brinson and sophomore Bear Alexander are the likely top two candidates. Brinson has played a lot of football for the Bulldogs in a backup role and knows the defense, while Alexander began to show flashes late in the season and had his best game in the national championship against TCU. Of the early enrollees, Jordan Hall is already creating a buzz and could figure into the mix early.

· Outside Linebacker: Both outside backer spots are open after Robert Beal Jr. and Nolan Smith graduated.

Replacing what Smith brought, not only from an athletic standpoint, but his leadership, will not be easy. Chaz Chambliss saw a ton of playing time and returns, but opportunities abound.

Marvin Jones, Jr. is a big, big name to keep an eye on, along with Darris Smith, and Jalon Walker, assuming the latter does not split time as an inside linebacker.

A trio of early enrollees--Gabe Harris, Samuel M’Pemba, and Damon Wilson--also have ample opportunity in front of them.

· Defensive Back: The Bulldogs need starters at safety and cornerback, with Christopher Smith and Kelee Ringo no longer around. Names to keep an eye on safety include Dan Jackson (coming off a foot injury), David Daniel-Sisavanh, and JaCorey Thomas, with early enrollee Joenel Aguero possibly figuring into the mix.

There’s an equal number of young corners expected to vie for Ringo’s spot, with Texas A&M transfer Smoke Bouie, Nyland Green, Daylen Everrett, Julian Humphrey, and potentially early enrollee AJ Harris in the picture.