Ericson ready

Warren Ericson said he still has not been told whether or not he will start at center Saturday at Missouri in place of the injured Trey Hill, but he is ready to go if his name is called. “I’m waiting to see myself like y’all are,” Ericson said after practice Wednesday. “It’s totally up to the coaches and whatever that is will be the best decision for the team. If it is me, my job will be to step up and do it.” Ericson is no stranger to the starting lineup. In last year’s Sugar Bowl, Ericson started at right guard in the absence of Ben Cleveland and accounted for himself very well. So far in 2020, Ericson has played in seven of eight games, playing both center and right guard in Georgia’s victory at South Carolina. “It is like my mentality has been ever since the season has started. I’ll do whatever I have to do to be ready to play in this game,” Ericson said. “That’s what I’m going to do, and I’ll be ready no matter what.” Freshman Sedrick Van Pran is also in contention for the job. “Yeah, both of those guys are working there and doing a good job. Trey has a meniscus that he was going to have to have repaired after the season, and then I guess last week at some time he injured his other meniscus—so he went ahead and got both of them cleaned up, and he is good,” head coach Kirby Smart said earlier this week. “He’s already off a scooter and moving around. We are really hoping he can bounce back. It was more of a cleanup than a surgery, so we are hopeful to get him back at some point. The other guys are working really hard and doing a good job out there.” Ericson said he will do his best if his name is called. “Football is like it always has been. You want to take each day, prepare and try to get better,” he said. “My main objective is to do that and play my role.”

While the Ray Guy Award would be nice, Camarda more focused on team

After teammate Rodrigo Blankenship won last year’s Lou Groza Award, punter Jake Camarda was asked how would like to add the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s best punter to his trophy case. “Would it be cool to bring another piece of hardware to Athens?” Camarda said. “Yes, absolutely. But when it comes to my goals, my goal this year was just to come in and just be as consistent as I possibly could and help our team win football games.” Camarda is one of nine semifinalists for the trophy, named after the Thomson native and Oakland Raider Hall of Famer. Based on his numbers, the former Norcross High standout would appear to have a good chance. Camarda’s 47.8 average ranks third in the country and the Bulldogs 45.6 average in Net Punting leads the nation. He has punted 29 times and placed 17 of those inside the 20 yard line. He has had 14 that traveled 50+ yards. Opponents have only had two punt returns for two yards. He has been included on the Ray Guy Award Watch List. He has been named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week twice this year (ARK, UK). He has been on the “Ray’s 4” list as one of the week’s top punters nationally twice. When asked about Guy, Camarda laughed that he needed to do some brushing up. “I know that Ray Guy was a very good punter,” Camarda said. “My knowledge probably isn’t what everybody would expect, but Ray Guy was a very, very good punter, a very respected punter.”

Tongue, Blount officially in transfer portal

Wide receivers Makiya Tongue and Trey Blount have officially put their names in the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday. They join quarterback D’Wan Mathis who put his name in the portal two weeks ago. Neither player has seen much action with the Bulldogs. Blount has played in three games this season, earning the start against Kentucky. In those three contests, he did not register a reception. The former four-star performer will leave Athens with just four catches for 52 yards in his career. As for Tongue, the Louisiana native has yet to play in a game for the Bulldogs this season after playing in three as a true freshman in 2019. He leaves Georgia without having made a career catch in a game.

Smart on SEC teleconference