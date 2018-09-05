Better conditioning. That’s been Job 1 for members of Georgia’s offensive line at practice this week heading into Saturday SEC opener at South Carolina, where forecasts call for temperatures at Williams-Brice Stadium in the low-mid 90s.

Head coach Kirby Smart made that point during his weekly press conference Monday afternoon.

“I didn't think the conditioning was where it needed to be, and I told those guys that. I thought at times they did some good things. The team they were playing was probably overmatched in a lot of the situations they were in,” Smart said. “I was pleased with assignments. Pleased with communication. But will be a whole new ballgame this week. They're going to be playing bigger, more physical guys. It's going to be loud. They've got to do a better job of creating movement and they’ve got to do a do a better job second-level blocking, getting to the second level and protecting our ball carriers down the field and covering down which takes more effort.”

Right guard Ben Cleveland said the message has been heard loud and clear.

“We’ve really been focusing this week on our conditioning,” Cleveland said after practice on Wednesday. “We know it’s going to be really hot over there so we’ve been putting a really big emphasis on chasing down the ball after it’s thrown, running on and off the field, small things that are going to make a difference.”

Starting left guard Solomon Kindley confirmed there’s been plenty of running involved.

“Every period,” he said. “One period, we’ll have period way to the left on one field, then the next period, we’ll run to the next field, like on 2-A.

Sometimes when we’re doing special teams, we’ll be on the sideline running 50s … we’re in good condition.”

Blocking to the second level is Job 2. The Bulldogs didn’t do a lot of that against FCS Austin Peay.

“It’s all about finishing blocks,” Cleveland said. “That’s been one of our biggest things, getting to the second level and making those key blocks on those backers and corners so our backs can get one-on-ones and do what they do.”