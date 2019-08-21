It’s getting to that point in the preseason where the best medicine for all is to play the first game.

Kirby Smart doesn’t disagree.

“I'm not eager but I do agree that at some point you have to go play somebody to get better,” Smart said after practice Wednesday. “We need practice, we need to improve, but we need to play somebody else to be able to do that because you get to the point where you see the same guys, do the same thing.”

Georgia will have the opportunity to do so soon enough.

Only 10 days remain before the Bulldogs and Vanderbilt kick off their season in Nashville, a game Smart hopes will start to show exactly what kind of squad he has on his hands.

“You only have a certain number of defenses or so many offensive sets or plays, and it's like, you can't get bored with the basics so you want to go play somebody. To grow and get better, we've got to get some experience in some spots that we don't,” Smart said. “We've got to go out there and experience playing somebody else. So, I'm looking forward to that part. I'm sure they're the same way at Vandy. (Derek Mason's) not worried about us right now, but he's also ready to go play somebody else right now other than himself. Those kids are the same way. That's the hardest management right now. The kids are like, 'We need some games."

Wednesday’s session at the team’s Woodruff Practice Facility was more to Smart’s liking.

That wasn’t the case on Tuesday.

“We finished up practice yesterday, it was warm outside and after two days kind of off, we had a walk-through Monday after an off-day on Sunday, Tuesday was not the caliber of practice that we needed to have,” Smart said. “But the leaders stepped up, challenged them to have a better practice. I thought they had a better practice today.”

It apparently wasn’t a difficult sell.

“Sometimes I’ll talk to them in the leadership group. I didn’t in this case. I talked about it in the team meeting and said we didn’t practice very good yesterday. They saw it, we had clips; we had a lot of busts,” Smart said. “A lot of what happens when you take two days away is it’s like some of the information just evaporates. The young players struggle, nobody wants to hit anybody because they think they’re game-ready and they’re not. So, we went out and had a more physical practice yesterday and today.”

But satisfied? Not on your life.

When asked if he was pleased with the overall progression of his team, Smart wasn’t sure how to respond.

“I’m never satisfied with where we are. I get that question a lot and I never know how to answer it, I really don’t. Are we where we need to be? I don’t know that. Because I think we could’ve done better the practice before that and the practice before that, hell, I want every practice to be good,” Smart said. “If they’re not good I get frustrated with it. But I’m not disappointed with the way the team practiced, or where we are as a team. But we’ve got a lot of work to do, and we’ve still got time to do it. We’re not working on Vandy yet. We as coaches yet. But as a team and players we’re trying to sharpen iron. Iron sharpens iron, and we’re trying to go good on good to get competitively better.”