The absence of offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer and linebacker Nakobe Dean along with running back D'Andre Swift wearing a black non-contact jersey were notable observations during Georgia’s workout Wednesday at the team’s Woodruff Practice Facility.

For the second day this week, there was no sign of Dean, who was first noticed missing from drills during last Saturday’s scrimmage at Sanford Stadium.

Dean was seen working with head trainer Ron Courson inside the team’s indoor practice facility on Tuesday afternoon.

Salyer was also absent during the media’s viewing allotment.

Sources tell UGASports that the sophomore was spotted on campus wearing a boot to protect what is believed to be a lower-bodied injury. Salyer was seen prior to Wednesday's press conference walking past the interview room with the help of a crutch.

Fortunately, their recovery apparently is imminent.



