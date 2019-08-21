Smart downplays injuries
The absence of offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer and linebacker Nakobe Dean along with running back D'Andre Swift wearing a black non-contact jersey were notable observations during Georgia’s workout Wednesday at the team’s Woodruff Practice Facility.
For the second day this week, there was no sign of Dean, who was first noticed missing from drills during last Saturday’s scrimmage at Sanford Stadium.
Dean was seen working with head trainer Ron Courson inside the team’s indoor practice facility on Tuesday afternoon.
Salyer was also absent during the media’s viewing allotment.
Sources tell UGASports that the sophomore was spotted on campus wearing a boot to protect what is believed to be a lower-bodied injury. Salyer was seen prior to Wednesday's press conference walking past the interview room with the help of a crutch.
Fortunately, their recovery apparently is imminent.
“They’re both out there at practice halfway through, they work with the trainers early on," said head coach Kirby Smart, who did not offer specifics on the injuries. "They’ve both been dinged but we expect a full recovery anytime soon.”
Swift, meanwhile, was seen wearing a black non-contact jersey for the first time in preseason. But when asked, Smart took the opportunity to chastise the media for asking the question.
“Yeah that was just so y’all would focus in on that and not see the other stuff out there. It obviously worked," Smart said. "So y’all missed, or at least I haven’t seen it written yet, what I didn’t want y’all to see. You got that good. So I’m glad you all got that.”
Swift was seen going through drills per usual and did not seem to be hampered in any way.
With Salyer out, freshman Warren McClendon was seen working as the second-team right tackle behind presumed starter Isaiah Wilson.