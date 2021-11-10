Wednesday News and Notes

Is Georgia's offense overlooked?

Georgia’s defense gets a lot of attention and rightfully so. One quick look at the statistics and it’s easy to see why some are describing it as generational. What folks may not realize is that Georgia’s offense is not bad itself. Despite the questions some Bulldog fans have about the quarterbacks, Georgia comes into Saturday’s game at Tennessee (3:30 p.m., CBS) as the No. 2 scoring offense in the SEC, averaging 38.4 points. Overlooked? Perhaps. However, wide receiver Kearis Jackson really does not care. “We can’t really control what other people say about us,” Jackson said. “We just have to go out there and keep winning football games and playing to what the standard is at Georgia.” However, what Jackson does care about is disproving any notion that the Bulldogs’ receiving corps is not explosive or capable of creating big plays. Don’t believe him? The former Peach County star says just take a look at the stats. Of the 12 combined touchdown catches by Georgia receivers, seven have been from 35 or more yards out. That includes catches of 73 by Jermaine Burton, 61 yards by Arian Smith, and 60 yards by Ladd McConkey. “That’s our expectation every game, to be explosive. I know many people don’t look at this receiver group as an explosive group. But at the same time, you can check the stats, check the numbers, and we’re just as explosive as any other team out there,” Jackson said. “The things that we can do in this receiver room are tremendous. We just love playing football.” Ultimately, however, Jackson said it doesn't matter which Bulldogs are scoring points, just as long as they are. “Most people want to see us throwing the ball a lot, but it’s all about winning football games. Whether we’ve got to pound the ball or take shots to win football games. That’s the most important thing,” Jackson said. “The thing about the receiver room is, we’re so unselfish. We might not throw the ball much at all, but who cares? We’re out there making blocks and having fun. That creates explosives as well for the running backs. That’s our main focus.” Center Sedrick Van Pran was asked his take on the Bulldogs' offense, especially the running game. With teams stacking the line of scrimmage, Georgia’s rushing numbers have not quite been at the level of recent teams. That’s a trend he believes will soon change. “It’s definitely been an emphasis, because honestly, we feel a little bit disrespected,” Van Pran said. “We know our whole identity of who we want to be is running the ball, so it’s definitely something we’re looking to fix moving forward.” Jackson has every belief that the offense will continue to flourish. “As an offense, we have to make sure we go out and score on as many possessions as possible. We can’t always depend on our defense, because there’s going to come a time when we’re going to have to score points to help our defense out."

More from Wednesday's player Zoom sessions

… Seeing Julian Rochester back for the first time in two years: “Julian has worked his tail off to get back, and everybody was so excited to see him. We were actually on the sideline and looked up at the screen, and I was like ‘Hey, that’s Big Jule out there!’ We all got excited, because we love the physicality that Julian brings into the game, and having him back out, there's a huge piece to our defense.” – Kearis Jackson … On Nolan Smith’s leadership: “Nolan’s voice is like a microphone, it’s so loud. Especially at practice, he always brings a lot of energy. He brings the juice and just keeps guys on their tail. He’s always going to be out there pushing guys to go harder. He’s very vocal. He brings a lot of energy to the team.” – Kearis Jackson … On keeping a level head and blocking out the noise: “I know a lot of people are looking at it like we’ve got a target on our back, and people are looking to attack us, but we’re just focused on getting better and doing the things we need to do.” – Sedrick Van Pran

Injury Updates

Although he’s rehabbing from his recent MCL injury, there remains no timetable for the return of running back Kendall Milton, head coach Kirby Smart said during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference. “He’s running, he’s doing a lot of work at the walkthroughs, staying in tune with the special teams, all the blitz pickup things. I don’t know how far away he is, but he’s getting better,” Smart said. “He’s conditioning with our strength coaches during certain periods of the day. He’s taking walkthrough reps and visual reps in other periods, but I don’t have a timeline.” Milton—who has 49 carries for 243 yards—has not played since Georgia’s win against Kentucky. … During Wednesday’s Zoom, it quickly became apparent that center Sedrick Van Pran was wearing what appeared to be a wrap over his left hand. “I’m not sure what Coach Smart has told you, but it’s something I’m learning to do,” he said. “It’s better than when I first started. It’s nothing to worry about.” Van Pran said he’s been playing with the injury since the Auburn game.

Dealing with crowd noise

Crowd noise is always an issue for SEC teams on the road, and that will be the case when the Bulldogs travel to Tennessee on Saturday (3:30 p.m., CBS). Like most teams, Georgia uses piped-in crowd noise to help prepare. “We use crowd noise like everybody in the country does, not necessarily Rocky Top, but we have artificial crowd noise. We have other periods where we turn it up loud and try to concentrate. But it’s a tough place to play,” Smart said. “I think when you look across the league this year, you’ve seen a little more struggle with that after going a year without it.” At least this won’t be the Bulldogs’ first show on the road. Georgia had to deal with a sold-out crowd at Auburn, though the Bulldogs’ play ultimately took the starch out of the Tigers’ fans. The Bulldogs would love to do the same to Tennessee, although no promises are being made. “I’ll put those places up against anybody in the country when it comes to that, but again guys, it’s 11 guys between the lines,” Smart said. “The crowd noise can impact and create penalties, it can create that. You’ve just got to be able to execute between the lines and not let those things affect you.”

More from Kirby Smart on the SEC teleconference

… On the importance of having a strong ground game against Tennessee: “The ground game’s important, the passing game’s important, the screen game’s important; they’re all important. We have to do a tremendous job in all facets of it. It’s one of those deals where a little bit is dictated how they play you defensively. If teams continue to play tight technique, tight runs, putting people in the box, there’s a lot that goes into the ability to run the ball. That’s a big part of what we do, because it sets up what we do. So, we’ll see how they play us and respond to it.” … On Tennessee’s defense and linebacker Jeremy Banks: “They’ve got lot of players with a lot of experience across the board. When you look at it, they’ve got a group in the secondary that has played together a long time. Banks has gotten better, better, and better. Everybody knew he was going to be a good player, and basically experience helps you with that. He’s grown, he’s gotten better. You play a lot of football games, you have knowledge, you have experience, things don’t trick you for the first time, and he’s playing at a really high level.” … On Volunteer quarterback Hendon Hooker: “Incredible athlete, composure, poise, hard to tackle. When he decides to run, he’s an extra running back but throws the ball really well. He’s got incredible arm strength, can throw the ball to all parts of the field. He’s got great velocity on his ball, and he’s a weapon. He can make you right in every play. If the box count’s not right, he can say, OK, I can throw it. If the box count is right, I can run it. You can do a lot of creative things with a guy like that. He’s really hard to defend.”

Mullen rooting for former Dawg Christian Robinson