Wednesday News and Notes

No hints from players on who will play quarterback

Head coach Kirby Smart has been careful not to drop any hints to who Georgia’s starting quarterback will be Saturday against Florida (3:30 p.m., CBS). Following practice Wednesday, his players were just as tight-lipped. “(Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels) have been taking equal reps this week,” running back James Cook said. “JT has been fine, throwing better than he was before. Both have been preparing like they’re going to start. I don’t know who is going to start or who is going to play the most, but both have been practicing very well. Both have been practicing like they’re starters.” During Wednesday’s SEC teleconference, Smart told reporters that he was waiting to see what happened during practice before consulting with offensive coordinator Todd Monken as to who should get the call. “Both quarterbacks have been approaching practice the way they should,” wide receiver Kearis Jackson said. “They’ve been making sure guys are in the right spot, making good checks and throwing the ball well. Both those guys have been doing a great job.” Jackson said it doesn’t matter to him which quarterback ultimately gets the call. “We just go out there and play football,” Jackson said. “We just make sure we do our assignment right.”

Cook would love to get revenge on Gators

Considering he’s a Florida native, James Cook would like to have some bragging rights for the next time he goes back home. After last year’s loss to the Gators, the experience was one he’d just as soon forget. “Oh yeah, no doubt,” Cook said. “I know a lot of players for Florida so when they won, they kind of rubbed it in my face.” Jackson said he’s noticed the extra buzz from players like Cook who also call the Sunshine State home. “Those guys get pretty jacked, especially getting to go down to Florida,” Jackson said. “It’s exciting. But not only for the guys from Florida, but the Georgia boys as well. Growing up, I always watched the Georgia-Florida game. It was always an exciting matchup.”

Cook says McIntosh will play

Running back Kenny McIntosh missed Georgia’s last game against Kentucky due to a strained hamstring, but according to Cook, he’s ready to get back on the field. “He’s got much better over the break,” Cook said. “He’s hit the training room, he’s got back in the rotation and will be back Saturday.” McIntosh is the team’s fifth-leading rusher with 29 carries for 127 yards and a touchdown. He’s also caught six passes for 83 yards and a score. On Tuesday, Smart said wide receiver Arian Smith (knee contusion) continues to improve and believes he will be ready for Saturday’s game against Florida. "Yeah, we're hoping to get Arian back. He's been closer each week, and it's a lower leg contusion that's really bothering him when he plants and runs,” Smart said. “He's much closer this week. He's been on about a 50 percent pitch count. He's been repping with the twos. He's getting reps, and I think he's looked better this week than he has in the past. We've got to hope that continues the rest of the week.” Smith has missed the last five games with the injury. Jermaine Burton (groin) and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle) also continue to improve and should be able to handle more reps Saturday, after seeing only brief action against Kentucky. "Jermaine has been bothered by the groin. He's fought through that. He's not 100 percent. Justin Robinson has a little bit of a hamstring now, so he's banged up. (Dominick Blaylock) is still out, so I feel like we're better off than we were going into the Auburn game, but I don't feel like we're near where we need to be in terms of wide receivers,” Smart said. “But I do think Arian will be back, and (Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint) has done a good job this week. Jermaine has been out there practicing. Just those three alone is a huge boost."

Quotes from Kirby Smart during the SEC teleconference