Wednesday News and Notes

Kearis Jackson nearly 100 percent

Georgia’s receiving room has been beset with injuries for most of the season, but there’s good news as it pertains to junior Kearis Jackson. He’s feeling as good as he has all year. “I’m almost 100 percent, and getting better every day,” said Jackson, who underwent a cleanup procedure on his knee back in July. That’s certainly great news for the Bulldogs. Although Jackson has played in all six of Georgia’s games, he’s just now getting back into the rotation at wide receiver after only serving as the team’s punt returner the first three games. Jackson explained why it took him so long. “For one, I didn’t feel too comfortable with that brace on. I wasn’t 100 percent. The coaches felt comfortable that I could go back there and catch the punts; that’s the main thing about punt return, being able to secure the ball and coaches felt confident enough for me to be able to do that,” said Jackson, who has since ditched the knee brace he played with the first month of the year. “As far as playing receiver, my routes were not where I wanted them to be at, so I didn’t want to put myself out there and not be 100 percent,” Jackson said. “It’s about what I can do and what can I put on film, and I didn’t want to put anything bad on tape.” The fact Jackson is nearly 100 percent certainly qualifies as great news for Georgia, which is expected to get Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle) and Jermaine Burton (groin) back for Saturday’s game against Kentucky (3:30 p.m., CBS). He’s anxious to start playing a more integral role. “The guys have been making plays, the most explosive plays since I’ve been here,” Jackson said. “It’s great to see what we’re practicing translating into games. I missed being with those guys competing and having fun, so I’m excited to be back.”

Kearis Jackson said he's almost 100 percent. (Tony Walsh/Georgia Sports Communications)

“JT, he stays in the training room more than anybody. He’s doing everything right, so it’s just a matter of time. It’s just rest and recovery. You can’t do more than those things. But he’s in good spirits, he’s out there talking to the guys, keeping them fired up, having conversations, seeing things that we don’t see. He’s been a great asset so far.” — Kearis Jackson on JT Daniels

The latest on JT Daniels

Kirby Smart likes to answer hypothetical questions about as much as he enjoys getting a root canal. Actually, the root canal might be preferable. That’s especially true when it concerns questions about his quarterbacks, and what he might do if JT Daniels is cleared to take some reps Saturday. Daniels continues to make progress from his Grade 1 lat strain, which according to medical professionals typically takes 2-3 weeks to heal. Daniels has not played since the first quarter of Georgia’s 62-0 win at Vanderbilt on Sept. 25, and although his recovery appears to be following the stated timeline, there’s still no indication when he’ll be given the all-clear by team trainer Ron Courson. During Wednesday’s SEC teleconference, the question was posed to Smart if he would consider rotating Daniels and Stetson Bennett, who has started each of Georgia’s past two games. As expected, Smart wasn’t biting. “You know how I feel about hypotheticals. I mean, we’re focused on getting ready for Kentucky. We’re worried about getting the guys ready to play,” Smart said. “We can’t control any of those things you’re talking about so what we’re trying to do is getting JT healthy and getting him as healthy as possible.” Wide receiver Kearis Jackson shed more light on Daniels’ recovery. “I talk with JT every day and he deals with injuries the same way we all deal with injuries,” Jackson said. “JT, he stays in the training room more than anybody. He’s doing everything right, so it’s just a matter of time. It’s just rest and recovery. You can’t do more than those things. But he’s in good spirits, he’s out there talking to the guys, keeping them fired up, having conversations, seeing things that we don’t see. He’s been a great asset so far.” This wasn’t the only quarterback question Smart was asked during the 10-minute call. An out-of-state reporter quizzed Smart on what the key was to navigate a season when you’re dealing with injuries at the position. “The key to navigating is having good quarterbacks and we feel like we have some good quarterbacks who have been in our system that understand it. They’re all adhered to, and they’ve had a lot of work, where last year at this time there was nobody in the system for more than three months,” Smart said. “To, to be successful, not only do you have to have good quarterbacks but have good players around them and we’ve been fortunate enough to have that and a physical brand of football which has helped us the last two games especially.”

Bowers playing his best ball

After catching 18 passe in Georgia’s first four games, freshman tight end Brock Bowers has only caught two in his last two, both coming last week at Auburn. So, what’s up? Has Bowers’ role changed. Quite the contrary. “It’s the same as it’s been all year,” Smart said. “It’s to execute and perform at a high level which he’s done all year. We’ve played different kinds of defenses and he’s done a tremendous job. I thought he had two of his best games these last two games in terms of physicality and execution. I’m very pleased with his work ethic and the things he’s been able to do.” Along with sophomore Darnell Washington and senior John FitzPatrick, the Bulldog tight ends have combined to catch 24 passes for 374 yards. Bowers still leads the way with 20 catches for 315 yards and four touchdowns. He also has a 12-yard touchdown run that he scored at Vanderbilt.

Bulldogs need to be more physical against Kentucky defense

Kentucky ranks third in the SEC in total defense (305 yards) and fourth in scoring defense (17.5 points per game). One of the strengths for the Wildcats is that Mark Stoops' team does a good job of keeping offensive plays in front and limiting explosive plays. “They’re tough. They have a lot of different looks,” Smart said. “They match their fronts with their coverages, they change up their coverages, they’ve got three-out looks, corner looks, they’re really good at disguising fronts.” So, what will be the key for Georgia’s offense to be successful? “You’ve got to be physical. It’s hard to play-action those guys. They’ve got more depth in their defense in terms of how deep they play so they prevent a lot of explosives, and they confuse you,” Smart said. “Their looks are very similar. You’ve got to have a person who knows where to go with the ball and execute all around.”

Defense back in style. A coincidence?