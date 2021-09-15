Wednesday News and Notes

No, Kirby Smart does not know who will start at quarterback Saturday night (7 p.m./ESPN).

Even if he did, it’s doubtful the beans would be spilled.

What we do know is JT Daniels continues to improve from the oblique injury that kept him out of last week’s game against UAB.

We also know, thanks to Smart, that Stetson Bennett is dealing with what Georgia’s head coach described as “lower back issues,” and that he “strained some stuff.”

Per Smart, Bennett has continued to practice, and according to UGASports sources, the senior’s “issues” are not serious.

Nevertheless, with Daniels apparently well on the mend, Smart will have another decision to make regarding who plays quarterback against the Gamecocks.

Based on Smart’s comments during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference, the decision will come down to how Daniels feels by the end of the week.

“The biggest question is, how does he practice? It’s not about whether he plays; it’s about if he’s healthy, is he healthy enough to go out there and be 100 percent in practice, so he has an opportunity to be as effective as he can. That’s a big rehab question,” Smart said. “I think he's feeling much better, but it’s about whether he’s 100 percent throwing the ball down the field and moving in the pocket. That's the key ingredient there.”

If the decision is made to hold Daniels another week, Smart would obviously have no trouble turning the reins over once again to Bennett, who earned Co-SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors following his performance against UAB.

In the game, Bennett completed 10 of 12 passed for 288 yards and a Bulldog record-tying five touchdowns, all in the first half of last week’s 56-7 win.

…Speaking of Bennett, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer praised the Bulldog quarterback, recalling the job he did helping Georgia prepare for Oklahoma and quarterback Baker Mayfield in the 2018 Rose Bowl.

“The word ‘baller’ gets thrown around a little too often, but it's the perfect way to describe Stetson. He is a baller. I just remember he was a guy who could throw the football, was athletic—you saw that with the runs he had against UAB,” Beamer said. “The thing I remember is, I was coaching offense, so I wouldn’t see our scout team offense going against our defense. But I can remember we’d come in there at those staff meetings multiple times a week, and Kirby would comment to the staff about Stetson, this guy this, this guy that, he does this, and he does that.

“It’s obvious how high Kirby thinks of him, which he should, in the fact he started the first half of last season. He started Saturday over some other pretty good quarterbacks in that program. The fact he turned to him tells you everything Kirby feels about him and that he’s just a baller as a kid.”