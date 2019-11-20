Georgia's receivers have certainly been a talking point as pertaining to No. 4 Georgia, which faces another big test Saturday against Texas A&M (3:30, CBS). Youth and overall inexperience have been issues head coach Kirby Smart has acknowledged on one more than one occasion after losing the likes of Riley Ridley, Mecole Hardman, Jeremiah Holloman, and Terry Goodwin. "We’ve got two really young receivers out there who are playing a lot of snaps with George (Pickens) and Dominick (Blaylock), and we’ve got a lot of inexperienced guys, having lost predominately all of our pass catchers," Smart said during Wednesday's SEC teleconference.

Although that's true, the numbers through 10 games may ultimately surprise you. Even with no Ridley, Hardman, or Holloman, Georgia's receiving numbers are strikingly similar to what we saw this time a year ago. In fact, when you compare Ridley, Hardman and D'Andre Swift—Georgia's top three receivers through 10 games in 2018—the number of catches posted by this year's top three of Lawrence Cager, George Pickens, and Demetris Robertson are actually better than the Ridley-Holloman-Swift trio. Comparisons are listed below:

Top six receivers through 10 games in 2018 Player Catches Yards Touchdowns Riley Ridley 31 430 5 Mecole Hardman 28 407 4 D'Andre Swift 21 204 1 Isaac Nauta 20 256 2 Jeremiah Holloman 19 321 4 Terry Godwin 13 270 3 Total 132 1,708 19

Top six receivers through 10 games in 2018 Players Catches Yards Touchdowns Lawrence Cager 33 476 4 George Pickens 30 400 4 Demetris Robertson 23 249 3 D'Andre Swift 17 169 1 Dominick Blaylock 14 259 4 James Cook 13 87 0 Totals 130 1,640 16

Granted, that's not to say Smart has been altogether thrilled with what he's seen from his group. "What we’re wanting to see is more consistency, more physical blocking; we want to see some more separation," Smart said. "We’re trying to do a better job of helping them with their scheme, or the opportunities of play-action, or opportunities of ways to free up a release. So we’re trying to help them, and they’re trying to help us."

Cager's health remains the biggest question heading into Saturday's game against the Aggies. Although Smart said Tuesday the grad transfer from Miami has practiced, he also acknowledged keeping him healthy is a concern. Cager went down after his first play in last week's game against Auburn, and did not return. Still, Smart is hopeful. "What I love about them is, every day they go to work, they really fight to get better. And it’s really been a group that’s been beat up and banged up the whole year," Smart said. "I think every guy has missed a game or missed an opportunity. We’re trying to gel at the right time, bring these guys along, and make some plays."

Dominick Blaylock makes his move against Auburn. (Jake Reuse)

Fisher praises Swift

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher was asked about running back D'Andre Swift, and couldn't say enough good things. In fact, when asked to talk about all the areas where Swift excels, Fisher couldn't help but crack a joke. "It would be easier to list what he doesn’t do well. The best thing he does is stand on the sideline," Fisher said. "For a guy who has so much athletic ability, he runs with such great patience; has great vision, great eyes; he accelerates, slows down when he has to, plays physical, can run between the tackles, catches the ball very well, and in the second level has the ability to make you miss." Swift is currently second in the SEC with 1,029 yards. "When we were recruiting him at Florida State, I remember watching him, and he hasn’t disappointed," Fisher said. "I’m not saying that because we’re playing him, but he’s one of the best backs in all of America."



Reed a finalist for Nagurski Award