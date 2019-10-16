Cade Mays is the first to tell you that he and the rest of Georgia’s ballyhooed offensive line did not play their best game last Saturday against South Carolina. That’s something that must change when the Bulldogs (5-1, 2-1) host Kentucky (3-3, 1-3) Saturday night at Sanford Stadium. “The best thing about college football is you get another opportunity this Saturday,” Mays said after practice Wednesday. “We’re learning from our mistakes. We obviously didn’t come out and execute the way we needed to, but this Saturday we’re going to do that.” Last week’s effort appeared to still be gnawing at the sophomore from Knoxville. “It definitely woke us up and let us know that we’ve got to perform better,” he said. “We’re looked at as one of the best, if not the best offensive lines in the country, and we’ve got to go out and prove that every Saturday. If we don’t, what everybody says doesn’t matter.” Mays acknowledged there’s plenty that needs to get fixed. Pass protection and a higher percentage in short yardage comes to mind. “What comes to mind for me is third down,” Mays said. “Third down, red zone, we’ve got to have high percentages in those categories, goal line and stuff like that. If we have high percentages, it means we’re executing at a high level.” That wasn’t the case on Saturday. “We just didn’t execute the way we needed to. Four guys would have a great play on one play, one guy wouldn’t,” Mays said. “That’s the way football goes, but you’ve got to have all five guys on the same page; all 11 guys, really. It takes all 11.” Georgia’s offensive line could have a different look when the Bulldogs host the Wildcats Saturday afternoon. With Justin Shaffer (neck) out indefinitely and Solomon Kindley (ankle) still a bit gimpy, Mays may find himself starting at left guard. “I’ve been working every place as I always do. I’ve been rotating back and forth but it’s not very difficult. In that game I was one play at right guard, the next play at left guard. You just go with the ebbs and flows of the game.

Jackson says hand is improving

Wide receiver Kearis Jackson said the left hand he broke in the opener at Vanderbilt continues to improve. “My hand’s doing pretty good. I’m still doing extra work outside of the training room, putting my hand in a bucket of rice every day before I go to sleep to strengthen up my hand,” he said. “So far, I’m in good shape. I’m getting all my strength back, so that’s good.” The Bulldogs need Jackson at full strength as soon as possible. Injuries have been an issue for Georgia’s wide receiver corps, the latest occurring to grad transfer Lawrence Cager who is not expected to play Saturday due to ailments to his shoulder and ribs. He could be out longer than that, meaning plays like Jackson will need to step up in order to fill some of the void after breaking two bones in his hand on Georgia’s second offensive possession of the fourth quarter. On the play, Jackson made the catch for a 32-yard gain, before losing the football after a hit from Commodore safety Tae Daley. “I caught the ball and as soon as I turned around the guy hit me. I don’t know if that broke my hand or not, because as soon as he hit me all I was thinking about was getting to the end zone,” Jackson said. “I saw the guy had a club; I don’t know if the club broke it, I just saw the ball. I wasn’t worried about anything else. I feel I let my team down by fumbling the ball but that won’t happen again.”

Self analysis part of the routine

The question was posed to Kirby Smart earlier this week – do Georgia coaches go back and look at what went right and what went wrong during the previous games? Of course, they do. That also applies to his use of Georgia’s remaining timeouts at the end of the first half and in regulation of Saturday’s double-overtime loss to South Carolina. “Looking back, we do self-analysis all the time. The biggest thing was the two two-minutes before the halves that we had an opportunity to score,” Smart said. “We've been really productive in those. We've been really aggressive in those and done well. And we ended up with a long field goal opportunity before the half that ended up getting blocked that Rod [Blankenship] might be able to make, might not. But we thought we managed those really well.” Or did they? According to Smart, Georgia has an analytics group that sends the program information each week of what to do, although ultimately the decision when to actually use timeouts ultimately is his responsibility. “The only consideration that we have is sometimes when to burn timeouts strategy wise. And philosophically, we go meet with people. We met with NFL teams. We met with SEC officials before the season,” Smart said. “When you get a first down, do you call a timeout or do you not, because sometimes they're going to burn four seconds on you regardless.” “A couple times we've had first downs this year that we've had an abundance of timeouts, which means we're managing our timeouts right to even have them to use late in the half, late in the game and you have to make a choice on whether you use it after a first down. Some people would say, well, I'll just clock it or I'll just run a quick play, which at Alabama we had a philosophy of run a quick play sometimes, but that burns more time than possibly calling a timeout where you'd go to the half with timeouts. And we've had some situations in the past where we did that. So, we’ve felt very comfortable how we used those. We just have to be more effective and efficient in two-minute, and that's really been one of our strengths, not one of our weaknesses.”

Quotables

Earlier, Smart took his turn on the weekly SEC Teleconference. The following is what he had to say: