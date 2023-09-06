Wednesday Georgia Football News and Notes
Kendall Milton improving
Kendall Milton’s hamstring appears to be improving.
Kirby Smart said Wednesday during the SEC teleconference that the senior running back “looked as good as he’s looked in a long time,” and hopes his stamina will be to the point he can play even more Saturday against Ball State (Noon, SEC Network).
“I don’t know what percentage, because I didn’t ask him that, but just off the tape, I thought he had a little more explosiveness, a little more confidence, and faster numbers. He felt good,” Smart said. “I think it’s a stamina issue according to the trainers, that he’s started to build up his stamina, and that probably helped with that Saturday. As long as he keeps moving, he does well.”
Milton rushed for 57 yards against UT-Martin on nine carries, including a long run of 37 yards.
Kirby Smart on playing Ball State, and not Oklahoma this week
Originally, Ball State was not on Georgia’s schedule for Saturday. A visit to Norman, Oklahoma, and a road game against the Sooners was on the docket.
However, with Oklahoma and Texas set to join the SEC in 2024, the SEC stepped in, nixing the game because the two teams were not scheduled to complete the home-and-home series until 2031.
A similar deal with Alabama and Texas was allowed to continue because the Crimson Tide and Longhorns wrap up their series Saturday in Tuscaloosa, ahead of the two Big 12 programs joining the SEC in July.
Smart was asked Wednesday if he was disappointed the game fell through.
“Level of disappointment, I don't know that I would describe it as that. It’s unfortunate, but like I’ve said, the cost of progress. There are benefits and there are offsets,” Smart said. “The benefactor of that situation is probably UT-Martin and how much their coach appreciated the ability to come play at our place and give his kids an opportunity for a program. Every one of those kids that play in that program, that conference, they can't survive without, you know. games like that, and he was very appreciative of that. So, that's probably one of the benefits of it in terms of the grand scheme of football and people involved.”
While Georgia officials attempted to find another FBS team, under such short notice and with schedules already set, none were found, forcing the Bulldogs to reach out to Ball State, which still had an open date to fill for Saturday.
Per an open records request, the Cardinals are receiving $1.6 million for coming to Athens.
In other news
…Wide receiver Dillon Bell said it was former teammate and current Texas wide receiver AD Mitchell that led him to Georgia from Houston.
“AD and I went to the same middle school, and I used to train with him in high school as well,” Bell said. “He was always somebody I looked up to at a young age, for sure.”
Bell admitted it was difficult to see him go.
“That was my best friend here my freshman year, and I was like dang, you know?” Bell said. “It was sad. I was with him a long time before he had to go, just chopping it up.”
Bell said Mitchell did not ask him to join him with the Longhorns.
…Tight end Oscar Delp was asked Wednesday what steps the offense looks to make Saturday against Ball State.
“Just fixing little things. There were certain things on certain plays that may have gotten busted or may not have been handled as well as we could have,” Delp said. “We’ve worked on that in practice, and we expect we’ll have them fixed for Ball State.”
…Smart disagreed with the notion that his Bulldogs held anything back during their game against UT-Martin.
“We approach every game the same. I think that’s maybe a misnomer that you hold things back, defensively, offensively or special teams. We don’t hold anything back, because we don’t know that we’re going to be able to hold anything back,” Smart said. “We prepare for every game the exact same. We don’t have thoughts, well, let’s don’t run that play, or don’t run that defense. We do what we think is best against that opponent based on what we’ve seen on tape and the decisions we make. There’s no hesitation in regard to that.”
…Smart once again had nothing but praise for what he saw from Carson Beck in Saturday’s opener.
“He’s got poise, confidence in the pocket, he understands the check systems, where to go with the ball. You know when to get us out of a play, when to just get rid of it,” Smart said. “I thought he did a really nice job with that. He had a couple passes he missed that he would like to have back, but not a lot. Outside of that, he managed and handled the game really well.”