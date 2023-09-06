Kendall Milton improving

Kendall Milton’s hamstring appears to be improving. Kirby Smart said Wednesday during the SEC teleconference that the senior running back “looked as good as he’s looked in a long time,” and hopes his stamina will be to the point he can play even more Saturday against Ball State (Noon, SEC Network). “I don’t know what percentage, because I didn’t ask him that, but just off the tape, I thought he had a little more explosiveness, a little more confidence, and faster numbers. He felt good,” Smart said. “I think it’s a stamina issue according to the trainers, that he’s started to build up his stamina, and that probably helped with that Saturday. As long as he keeps moving, he does well.” Milton rushed for 57 yards against UT-Martin on nine carries, including a long run of 37 yards.

Kirby Smart on playing Ball State, and not Oklahoma this week

Originally, Ball State was not on Georgia’s schedule for Saturday. A visit to Norman, Oklahoma, and a road game against the Sooners was on the docket. However, with Oklahoma and Texas set to join the SEC in 2024, the SEC stepped in, nixing the game because the two teams were not scheduled to complete the home-and-home series until 2031. A similar deal with Alabama and Texas was allowed to continue because the Crimson Tide and Longhorns wrap up their series Saturday in Tuscaloosa, ahead of the two Big 12 programs joining the SEC in July. Smart was asked Wednesday if he was disappointed the game fell through. “Level of disappointment, I don't know that I would describe it as that. It’s unfortunate, but like I’ve said, the cost of progress. There are benefits and there are offsets,” Smart said. “The benefactor of that situation is probably UT-Martin and how much their coach appreciated the ability to come play at our place and give his kids an opportunity for a program. Every one of those kids that play in that program, that conference, they can't survive without, you know. games like that, and he was very appreciative of that. So, that's probably one of the benefits of it in terms of the grand scheme of football and people involved.” While Georgia officials attempted to find another FBS team, under such short notice and with schedules already set, none were found, forcing the Bulldogs to reach out to Ball State, which still had an open date to fill for Saturday. Per an open records request, the Cardinals are receiving $1.6 million for coming to Athens.

