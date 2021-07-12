Webb, Harris hear names called

Ryan Webb became the first Georgia player selected in this year's Major League Draft, when the Cleveland Indians took the senior left-hander with the 125th overall pick in the fourth round on Monday.

Later in the afternoon, reliever Ben Harris was taken by the Los Angeles Dodgers with the 252nd overall pick in the eighth round.

Webb missed the latter part of the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery, but the Indians see the former Roswell starter as a great value selection.

Georgia currently has a string of 48 straight years after which a player has signed a professional contact.

A first team preseason All-American, Webb posted a 3-4 mark and 3.32 ERA in 11 starts this year.

Webb posted a 7-9 record with a 3.60 ERA and 6 saves in 55 appearances, including 18 starts over his career, and tallied 152.2 innings with 183 strikeouts and 62 walks.

Harris, a 6-1, 195-pound redshirt sophomore business major from Alpharetta, Ga., served as the Bulldog closer in 2021. He made 20 relief appearances and one start, going 4-2 with a 2.33 ERA and three saves. In 38.2 innings, he tallied 66 strikeouts and 28 walks. He held Southeastern Conference opponents to a .106 batting average.



His saves came at No. 1 Arkansas as well as versus South Carolina and Auburn. He began his collegiate career at the University of Virginia before joining the Bulldogs in 2020, but he had to sit out that season due to NCAA transfer rules.