Georgia coach Scott Stricklin and pitching coach Sean Kenny have been careful working Ryan Webb back into the starting rotation after missing the opening weekend recovering from Covid-19.

Pitch counts have been the norm, as both coaches have wanted to ensure the senior left-hander made it to next week’s SEC opener against Tennessee in top physical form.

Following Saturday’s performance against Lipscomb, it appears Webb is good to go after firing six innings of no-hit ball to help pitch the Bulldogs to a 7-0 win.

Webb (2-0) wasn't allowed to go back out for the seventh after reaching his 80-pitch count. Even so, the final results were impressive; he struck out seven batters and walked only three.

Stricklin said his pitcher tried to let him go out for another inning.

“He came and stood next to me, and he was really quiet. I looked over at him, and he was like, ‘Coach, really?’” Stricklin said. “He’s looking at the scoreboard—I know what he’s looking at. I said yeah, you don’t walk those guys, and you probably go out another inning.”

Webb laughed that he tried his best to get Stricklin to change his mind. But his head coach wasn't about to budge.

“I was coming off the field, and he was like, 'OK guys, pick him up.' I stopped and kind of hesitated, because I felt that was one of my better innings,” Webb said. “I told him I was cruising. I said, 'I’m fine,' but he said, no, I was on a strict pitch count. I guess I stood by him for five minutes, didn’t say a word, but I was able (Saturday) to get in a groove. It was a nice day.”

Unfortunately, Bulldog hopes for a combined no-hitter ended in the seventh when reliever Darryn Pasqua gave up a clean single to leadoff batter Malik Williams. A two-out double by Tiger Borom would put runners at second and third, but Pasqua escaped the threat by striking out Hunter Gray to send the game to the seventh with Georgia still up, 3-0.

Will Pearson and Michael Polk finished off the game with a scoreless eighth and ninth, respectively.

The story, however, was Webb, who in in 12.2 innings has allowed no runs on five hits with four walks and 19 strikeouts.