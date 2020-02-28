Ryan Webb will tell you he’s an emotional guy and unafraid to show it whenever he’s on the mound.

Friday night against Georgia Tech, he showed he’s also able to keep his cool, getting out of a ninth-inning jam not of his doing, ultimately securing No. 4 Georgia’s 6-5 win over the No. 17 Yellow Jackets before a sold-out Foley Field crowd of 3,294.

“I just had to reset,” Webb said. “There were the two unlucky plays, just one of those moments where the baseball is going to do that. I just had to calm down and make sure I got the next one.”

Leading 6-4 in the ninth, the Bulldogs (9-1) caught a break when leadoff hitter Colin Hall was thrown out trying to advance to third after a leadoff double.

But the Yellow Jackets weren’t done.

Michael Gulberg and Baron Radcliff reached when on a pair of balls bounced off the respective gloves of Webb and Patrick Sullivan and following a walk to Drew Compton, Georgia Tech (7-2) had the bases loaded and just one out.

A sacrifice fly by Stephen Reid cut the lead to 6-5, but Webb would respond, striking out Jackson Webb (no relation) for the final out of the game.

“For me personally, I just love being in when the game is on the line,” said Webb, who picked up his first saved. “This means more to me just because it’s Tech and I’ve got a lot of friends on that team. It meant a lot to me out there and was great for our team to get the win.”

Webb’s effort made a winner of starting pitcher Emerson Hancock, who improved to 2-0, despite having to grind his way through 5.2 innings, scattering eight hits, allowing four earned runs with two walks and 10 strikeouts.

“It’s just fun to watch these guys play. It’s fun to watch us respond,” Hancock said. “When bad things happen, we grind out at-bats. It’s just fun to watch these guys and to me that’s more satisfying to me than anything.”

Georgia’s penchant for two-out hits did not go unnoticed.

All six of the Bulldogs’ runs came with two out, including a five-run fourth capped by a three-run home run by Tucker Bradley, his fifth of the year.

“You need clutch hits in order to make it happen and couple of times with two out and nobody on we were able to get guys on base and come through,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “But we did get some big two-out hits, and that was the difference in the game”

The Bulldogs its chances early, only to leave two in the first before stranding the bases loaded in the second.

Hancock would make sure the game remained scoreless, retiring the first nine batters he faced, with five strikeouts, all in a row before a leadoff double by Luke Waddell in the fourth gave Georgia Tech its first base runner.

Waddell would eventually score on a one-out single by Drew Compton before Hancock recorded the next two outs to strands the bases loaded. The Yellow Jackets would rue not adding more.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Bulldogs struck for five runs, getting RBI singles from Ben Anderson and Cam Shepherd bringing up Bradley who jumped on a pitch and drove it over the fence in right for a 3-run homer and a 5-1 Georgia lead.

But Hancock would have to grind it out to pick up his second win in three tries this year as the Yellow Jackets would strike for two in the sixth until Webb was able to record the final out on a groundout to first.

Georgia added a big insurance run in the seventh on a pinch-hit single by Patrick Sullivan.

“Tucker Bradley obviously had that home run, but Patrick Sullivan, to give us that two-run lead, that’s a big cushion for Ryan Webb,” Stricklin said. “You don’t want a one-run game, and Sullivan made sure it wasn’t.”