ZION LOGUE

0:00 – Nolan Smith’s situation and who will step up 0:33 – Jalen Carter’s impact last Saturday 0:52 – Do you treat this upcoming game any different 1:23 – How do you feel about going against your home state 1:47 – How excited are you as a defender to challenge a great offense 2:05 – How much do you work on facing Tennessee’s style of offense 2:34 – Tell us why conditioning all season is important 3:08 - Hendon Hooker’s tempo from season to season 3:33 – How has Jamon Dumas-Johnson excelled in his leadership role 4:04 – What have you seen on Bill Norton’s progress 4:34 – Performance of Chaz Chambliss 5:11 – Is the Notre Dame game the best atmosphere you have been at Sanford Stadium 5:44 – Bear Alexander’s penalty, and was it a lesson learned 6:18 – How does the crowd affect an opposing team’s offense

On the atmosphere of the Tennessee game... "We know it is going to be a big game, but we can't treat it like it is the last game of the season. We have to treat it like it is another game. Prepare like any other week and not stress anything and not override anything. We are just going out there to play football." On how the defense is going to prepare to face the Tennessee offense... "It is a great challenge for us. The tempo, we are not going to let that affect us. We are going to play our game and stick to the things we have been taught all season and just play football."

WARREN McCLENDON

0:00 – Florida’s physical play 0:39 – When running backs get through because of the OL 0:57 – Thoughts on playing a defense like Tennessee's 1:26 – Tennessee has a strong run defense 1:47 – what can you see about Tennessee’s offense 2:18 – Stetson is not getting pressured as much – how much has OL grown 2:48 – Have you thought about the crowd this week in Athens for the game 3:15 – How do the fans impact an outcome of a game 3:45 – When do you realize how crazy the home crowds are 4:28 – Why is the SEC East better when Tennessee is better 5:31 – Is it harder for a big player to recover fumbles 5:58 – What have you seen regarding Jamon Dumas-Johnson 6:29 – What was the talk in the huddle after Georgia had back-to-back turnovers 6:48 - Last Saturday, what was the feeling about going against a former teammate in Brenton Cox