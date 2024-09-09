WATCH: Xavier Truss and Chaz Chambliss

XAVIER TRUSS

0:00 – Post-graduation schedule 0:39 – Trevor Etienne and the other running backs 1:02 – What is the value when you play a team like Tennessee Tech, and what memories of the first game? 2:00 – How do you think the offensive line is as of now? 2:41 – What did you see from Brock Vandagriff during his time at Georgia? 3:11 – What is it like playing in Lexington? 3:39 – Thoughts of the Kentucky game two years ago and thoughts on Deone Walker? 4:13 – The physical game of Kentucky 4:47 – Where do you want to see improvement on this offensive line? 5:15 – What led to you coming back to Georgia? 5:40 – Being from Rhode Island; flip-flopping from left to right tackle (Monroe Freeling)? 6:32 – What have you seen from Georgia’s young defensive line? 7:12 – What adjustments does an offensive lineman need to make when it may rain? 7:36 – Reaction to how Kentucky played last week 8:11 – Thoughts on playing against Jamon Dumas-Johnson again 8:30 – Thoughts watching former teammate Warren McClendon starting in NFL 9:07 – Did you have the experience on possibility of transferring? 9:59 – What was your degree in?

On what Trevor Etienne is bringing to the team… “Extremely impressed. We had a great fall camp. I got to see a lot of the young guys get to go out there like Nate Frazier and show the talent they have. I think we have the best running back room in the country and as long as we do our job up front, we’ll get to showcase those guys all season.” On his first game at Georgia… “My first FCS game was against Murray State back in 2019. I think I got out there in the third or fourth quarter at offensive tackle. That was my first time playing in Sanford. I just remember how excited I was to get out there. We worked so hard in the offseason and it was just a really exciting feeling to get out there for the first time.” On how the offensive line is executing in the run game… “I think we’re great. We work on those plays every day. We have different periods. I like our goal line periods because that’s when we’re running our zone plays. It’s great to get out there and get a chance to hit somebody and move somebody against their will. No matter what play we’re running, we have to execute.”

0:00 – What is your best Brock Vandagriff story while he was at Georgia? 0:40 – How do you expect Brock Vandagriff to respond after a tough game? 1:07 – What is the process of hearing that a teammate is transferring? 1:49 – What is it like to watch former teammates in the NFL? 2:16 – How much do you and Brock Vandagriff still talk? 2:50 – Have you seen him since? 3:07 – Have you had to make a decision about the possibility of transferring? 4:09 – What did Jamon Dumas-Johnson mean to you? 4:36 – How hard is it on the road in the SEC? 5:15 – How important is it for young players to play in those games like Tennessee Tech? 5:55 – Does it matter to the defense that Tennessee Tech made that field goal at the end? 6:17 – The challenges of facing Georgia’s running backs in practice 6:49 – Challenges of facing Kentucky