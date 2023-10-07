On the Saturday night environment in Sanford Stadium…

“It was an electric crowd and it energized our players. Our players started fast, finally, and that was great to get a startfast game. We challenged them all week to have a connected physicality. We really wanted to be connected because we felt like we could be more physical if we were together. We talked all week about mass and acceleration and equal force. We wanted to have a lot of mass and a lot of acceleration.”

On scoring on every possession in the first half…

“It’s incredible. You’re in the rhythm and you don’t realize that you score every possession. I knew offense was Acking and they ate up a lot of the clock because we actually didn’t play great defensively in the first half. Our offense had the ball the whole Ame. Great job by our offensive staff, they had a great game plan. I had challenged them because this defense has given us fits. We have really struggled with Kentucky’s defense, and they attacked them.”

On Georgia’s defense holding Kentucky to 55 yards rushing…

“Striking blockers. We took our kids after the Auburn game and showed them about 20 plays where we struck blockers, played blocks, knocked people back, played good run defense and I said, ‘you have it in you, we have the ability to do it and here’s what we did right and here’s what we did wrong.’ They bought into that. We tried to show a lot of confidence in them and knew that people were calling them out a litte bit about the run defense and they answered the bell."