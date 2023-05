Georgia's men's and women's tennis teams are both set to host the next round of the NCAA Tournament this weekend.

Women's tennis plays Oklahoma in Athens at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 12.

Men's tennis plays Harvard in Athens at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.

The head coaches of the two teams joined Jim Donnan and Dayne Young to preview the upcoming NCAA Tournament matches and the path forward on Georgia's championship quest.