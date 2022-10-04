WATCH: Tykee Smith and Nazir Stackhouse
Tykee Smith
Timecodes
0:00 – What is like after transferred from West Virginia and didn’t get playing time right away
0:42 – What was it like to get back into game action
0:56 – What is the team missing from not having Jalen Carter
1:17 – Last season vs Auburn
1:45 – Did former UGA players from Philadelphia help you go to Athens and UGA
2:25 – Playing in a knee brace
3:09 – Tell us about the room that plays the “Star” position
3:49 – What has impressed you about Malaki Starks
4:10 – What does it take mentally to come back from injury
4:31 – What does Robert Beal bring to this offense
4:42 – Is it a unique experience that you came in as a transfer since UGA doesn’t take too many
5:13 – How does Robert Beal bring his message to the teammates
5:37 – What did you play at West Virginia and how different is it from your position here
6:03 – Who were some of the teammates that bring you here
6:22 – Did JT Daniels ask you what West Virginia is like
6:38 – What has your family support meant to you
7:04 – How different is the Spear position at WVU to the Star position at UGA
7:32 – What was your rivalries like at WVU and the ones here at UGA
8:03 – What kind of a leader is Jamon Dumas-Johnson
8:27 – Who were the secondary guys that help you when you came in (did you talk to Cine since injury)
9:05 – How has Nazir Stackhouse grown
Nazir Stackhouse
0:00 – What did you learn from Coach Montgomery back in high school
0:35 – Tell us what Jalen Carter’s injury and what he means to the team
1:09 – What is the challenge to the rest of the DL without Jalen Carter
1:51 – How did become such a creative guy on social media/tik tok
2:53 – are your teammates asking you about it or to be on it
3:58 – does Kirby Smart follow you on Tik Tok and where have grown the most since coming to UGA
5:06 – how does the interaction between you and coaches/staff make sure you are still on brand
7:14 – What have you seen from Bear Alexander
8:19 – The fire that the DL brought against Missouri (after Jalen Carter injury) and rivalry week
9:34 – Life after football – would you like to do something with social media
10:30 – Any difference of Kirby and staff when the team is trailing at half
11:28 – do you ever play ‘angry’ since you seem to be a joyful guy overall