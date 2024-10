WATCH: Trevor Etienne and Dan Jackson

Trevor Etienne

0:00 – Talking about Georgia playing a complete game - or not so 0:31 – What areas can the team improve? 0:55 – What did you learn from the Alabama game to prepare you for on the road at Texas? 1:23 – What is your comfort level on your blocking? 1:54 – What is your message to other running backs with Branson Robinson’s injury? 2:16 – Where do you see how the running game is through six games this season? 2:39 – Any connection to the University of Texas in terms of recruiting and more? 3:00 – Do you think the team might have been too anxious when you played against Alabama? 3:29 – What ways have you worked with Nate Frazier? 3:58 – What do you know about the Texas team? 4:16 – Talk about your fourth down touchdown from Mississippi State? 4:44 – Which ways can you assert yourself?

On playing a complete game as an offense… “We definitely want to get better each week, and that's something we strive to do as a team. But I feel like no, we haven't played a great game of football offensively yet, and that's just something we have keep working at and get better at throughout the season.” On areas of improvement… “I’d say just doing a lot more of the small things right: eliminating turnovers, executing, just going out there and starting faster, attacking early, just the small things really.” On lessons from Alabama used to prepare for Texas… “Like I said, just starting faster and eliminating the turnovers. Playing on the road in this league is hard. It's hard to get a win. Going out there and winning moment by moment and trying to control the game early is something we definitely want to focus on.”

Dan Jackson

0:00 – Where were the breakdowns against Mississippi State and looking what Texas can do? 0:45 – Was there a moment when you realized that you are not just a walk-on but a contributor? 1:46 – Growing up in Georgia talk about the impact on Coach Mark Richt? 2:27 – Talk about Texas’ offense 3:15 – Shannon Sharpe’s comment 3:38 – Lessons you learn from playing in the Alabama environment for this week? 3:55 – Thoughts on how KJ Bolden this season? 4:28 – What opportunity do you see this week about playing against Texas? 5:06 – Describe Coach Smart’s coaching demeanor 5:44 – Do you think the team was tight and anxious when they played Alabama? 6:04 – The team playing a complete game issue 6:23 – What does the team need to do to play that complete game? 6:40 – Does being an underdog make the team play a little differently? 7:18 – What does seem to be the problem in big plays against Mississippi State? 7:54 – Toughest part of your job facing a quarterback like the ones Texas has? 8:29 – What progress has Ellis Robinson made this season?