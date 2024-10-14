WATCH: Trevor Etienne and Dan Jackson

in other news
Key points from Dan Jackson's press conference
UGASports has the key points from Dan Jackson's press conference on Monday.
Key points from Kirby Smart's October 14 press conference
UGASports has the key points from Kirby Smart's press conference on October 14.
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Georgia's problems with penalties
Georgia is averaging 71.5 penalty yards per game.
Georgia among teams trying to flip WR CJ Wiley
Georgia is among a number of schools trying to flip wide receiver CJ Wiley.
Top Dawgs in the NFL (Week 6)
Top Dawgs in the NFL for Week 6 include Philly’s Defensive Dawgs, a repeat interception, and a big block for big Ben…
Trevor Etienne
0:00 – Talking about Georgia playing a complete game - or not so
0:31 – What areas can the team improve?
0:55 – What did you learn from the Alabama game to prepare you for on the road at Texas?
1:23 – What is your comfort level on your blocking?
1:54 – What is your message to other running backs with Branson Robinson’s injury?
2:16 – Where do you see how the running game is through six games this season?
2:39 – Any connection to the University of Texas in terms of recruiting and more?
3:00 – Do you think the team might have been too anxious when you played against Alabama?
3:29 – What ways have you worked with Nate Frazier?
3:58 – What do you know about the Texas team?
4:16 – Talk about your fourth down touchdown from Mississippi State?
4:44 – Which ways can you assert yourself?
On playing a complete game as an offense…
“We definitely want to get better each week, and that's something we strive to do as a team. But I feel like no, we haven't played a great game of football offensively yet, and that's just something we have keep working at and get better at throughout the season.”
On areas of improvement…
“I’d say just doing a lot more of the small things right: eliminating turnovers, executing, just going out there and starting faster, attacking early, just the small things really.”
On lessons from Alabama used to prepare for Texas…
“Like I said, just starting faster and eliminating the turnovers. Playing on the road in this league is hard. It's hard to get a win. Going out there and winning moment by moment and trying to control the game early is something we definitely want to focus on.”
Dan Jackson
0:00 – Where were the breakdowns against Mississippi State and looking what Texas can do?
0:45 – Was there a moment when you realized that you are not just a walk-on but a contributor?
1:46 – Growing up in Georgia talk about the impact on Coach Mark Richt?
2:27 – Talk about Texas’ offense
3:15 – Shannon Sharpe’s comment
3:38 – Lessons you learn from playing in the Alabama environment for this week?
3:55 – Thoughts on how KJ Bolden this season?
4:28 – What opportunity do you see this week about playing against Texas?
5:06 – Describe Coach Smart’s coaching demeanor
5:44 – Do you think the team was tight and anxious when they played Alabama?
6:04 – The team playing a complete game issue
6:23 – What does the team need to do to play that complete game?
6:40 – Does being an underdog make the team play a little differently?
7:18 – What does seem to be the problem in big plays against Mississippi State?
7:54 – Toughest part of your job facing a quarterback like the ones Texas has?
8:29 – What progress has Ellis Robinson made this season?
On improving against explosive plays to prepare for Texas…
"We talk about it every week. Being able to win your 50-50 balls, your 50-50 match ups, that's something we're going to go out to practice and work on today, a lot, and something we stress every day. We talk about it every week. The number one way to eliminate explosive plays is your effort and your technique, obviously. The overall effort and running to the ball, that's how you eliminate explosives."
On working from being a walk-on to a consistent player…
"I think, in terms of me, I've always had that confidence and belief in myself, but I've had a lot of help and support through family and friends and coaches along the way who've encouraged me and given me that confidence too, when I might've lacked it. It's easier for me when I'm playing against guys who are very similar and give it their all every day at practice and having confidence in them. It helps me when I know where my help is on the field and just the great coaching staff that we have here, I wouldn't want to be anywhere else."
On his analysis of Texas’ offense…
"It's another great SEC opponent. They have a very explosive offense. Great skill players, great running back, great quarterback, but thankfully so do we and we see that every week in practice. It's like every other week, the work that we've put in on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, is going to give us the confidence to go out there and do what we need to do."
