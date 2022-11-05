Opening Statement… “Obviously disappointed in the outcome of the football game. Credit to Georgia, they won critical plays. They played clean early on in the football game. Offensively, early on in the football game, the false starts hurt us. Defensively, we didn’t play well in the early part of the game after the first series. But, then we got our footing and did some things in the back end of it. All in all, critical plays, critical opportunities… When you’re on the plus side of the 50-yard line, we didn’t win any of those. That is a credit to them. There are some things we obviously have to be better at too.”

On what Georgia did defensively… “There were some things that showed up from film that appeared more often. We anticipated seeing a bunch of different looks from them…In the third quarter, there were a couple of things that we didn’t communicate very well. I didn’t think all in all we handled the noise very well. That’s false starts. Getting safety. Getting communication upfront. At the end of the day, that hurt us at times throughout the course of tonight.”