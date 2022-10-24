WATCH: Stetson Bennett and Christopher Smith
Stetson Bennett
00:08 – Growing up in South Georgia, following the Georgia-Florida series
00:46 – On the Bulldogs-Gators rivalry
1:45 – Overall thoughts on the tight end position
2:56 – Speaks on Nolan Smith, including his performance in last season’s Georgia-Florida
4:17 – On AD Mitchell, including calling him “maybe the best” receiver in the nation
5:00 – How the team addressed the “little things” over the bye week
6:09 – What type of “motivator” is Kirby Smart?
7:10 – On protecting the ball as Georgia’s quarterback
8:12 – Bennett’s relationship with Coach Napier and some of his assistants
9:05 – His opinion on Georgia-Florida being a home-and-home vs. Jacksonville
9:35 – His emotions regarding it being his last “Georgia-Florida” game
10:08 – His injury against Florida in 2020; his injury status during this season
11:15 – Bennett’s maturity under Smart while at Georgia
On playing in the rivalry game...
"I can tell you that it is hard to get a feel for how much the players care and feel about the rivalry until you play in it. You can throw records or whatever you want to out of the window, more so than any other game on our schedule when we go down there and play Florida. I think Coach (Billy) Napier is building a good program. I loved him when he was at Louisiana. They are always going to be a force to be reckoned with down there."
On focusing on the finer details during the bye week...
"Practice. Getting after it and going. Being critical of ourselves and listening to corrections. It has always been said that a player-led team rather than a coach-led team is better. I think that is because you keep guys accountable. It is easier to talk to them. It is easier to get things done the right way. I think that is what we have got. It is not just the coaches telling us we need to fix things. It is us going in the film room after practice or before practice looking at the script, knowing what we have to do and when we don't do it, knowing what we have to go fix. I think that is a sign of maturity, and I think we did a good job of it over the bye week."
On what type of motivator Coach Smart is...
"I love a little fire. He will get after you, but you know it comes from a standpoint of wanting the best for the team. When you put in that emotional bank, you make deposits and you can pull it out when you get after someone. As far as motivations, I love him. I think he is one of the best I have ever heard. He gets us fired up in his own special way. It makes you ready to play football."
Christopher Smith
On his favorite memories playing Florida...
"The game as a whole. When you step into the stadium you see the crowd split 50/50. The build up because it is always a great game between those two teams. The game as a whole is a great rivalry.”
On how the team prepares for the rivalry...
"You know the kind of game it is going to be whenever we play Florida. They are a big rivalry. We can't go into this game focusing on our past. We have to go into this game and this week being able to execute. I was on the field when we lost it two years ago. Last year was a tough game, although the score did not reflect that, it is always a tough game when we are able to play those guys. We know we will have to be prepared."