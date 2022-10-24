On playing in the rivalry game...

"I can tell you that it is hard to get a feel for how much the players care and feel about the rivalry until you play in it. You can throw records or whatever you want to out of the window, more so than any other game on our schedule when we go down there and play Florida. I think Coach (Billy) Napier is building a good program. I loved him when he was at Louisiana. They are always going to be a force to be reckoned with down there."

On focusing on the finer details during the bye week...

"Practice. Getting after it and going. Being critical of ourselves and listening to corrections. It has always been said that a player-led team rather than a coach-led team is better. I think that is because you keep guys accountable. It is easier to talk to them. It is easier to get things done the right way. I think that is what we have got. It is not just the coaches telling us we need to fix things. It is us going in the film room after practice or before practice looking at the script, knowing what we have to do and when we don't do it, knowing what we have to go fix. I think that is a sign of maturity, and I think we did a good job of it over the bye week."

On what type of motivator Coach Smart is...

"I love a little fire. He will get after you, but you know it comes from a standpoint of wanting the best for the team. When you put in that emotional bank, you make deposits and you can pull it out when you get after someone. As far as motivations, I love him. I think he is one of the best I have ever heard. He gets us fired up in his own special way. It makes you ready to play football."