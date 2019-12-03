WATCH: Smart details Swift injury and if there's a change in game plan
0:03 - Practice/LSU opening comments
0:42 - Practicing indoor/outdoor
1:05 - Ed Orgeron's persona
1:51 - LSU/Alabama offense built "differently"
3:14 - Off. game plan without receivers Cager & Pickens
4:16 - LSU's offensive personnel groupings
5:20 - On Glenn Schumann
6:41 - Players exceeding 20-hour rule
7:32 - Coaches on staff leaving for another team
8:45 - D'Andre Swift injury update
9:03 - Explanation of Swift's injury
9:55 - Ball-carrying philosophy
10:25 - Players excitement for SECC
11:00 - Offensive game planning
12:03 - On Tyler Clark
12:53 - Defensive line rotation
13:40 - Memories of 2005 SECC vs. LSU
14:26 - 2019 a successful season?
14:40 - Recruiting plans for this week