0:03 - Practice/LSU opening comments

0:42 - Practicing indoor/outdoor

1:05 - Ed Orgeron's persona

1:51 - LSU/Alabama offense built "differently"

3:14 - Off. game plan without receivers Cager & Pickens

4:16 - LSU's offensive personnel groupings

5:20 - On Glenn Schumann

6:41 - Players exceeding 20-hour rule

7:32 - Coaches on staff leaving for another team

8:45 - D'Andre Swift injury update

9:03 - Explanation of Swift's injury

9:55 - Ball-carrying philosophy

10:25 - Players excitement for SECC

11:00 - Offensive game planning

12:03 - On Tyler Clark

12:53 - Defensive line rotation

13:40 - Memories of 2005 SECC vs. LSU

14:26 - 2019 a successful season?

14:40 - Recruiting plans for this week