WATCH: Smael Mondon and Zion Logue
SMAEL MONDON
On first impressions of Ohio State’s offense…
“Some of the first things we saw are the athletic quarterback (CJ Stroud). He has a great arm. They have good receivers all around. A big offensive line. They are physical.”
On what the past few weeks have been like since the SEC Championship…
“Now that classes are over we have some more time on our hands. So, more time recovering. Just getting back to it. Working on the basics, trying to get better.”
On attitude of this team compared to last year…
“Last year after the SEC Championship, we came in with a chip on our shoulder because of the loss. This year, we have come in with that same intensity, without coming off of a loss. We still have that same fire and intensity.”
ZION LOGUE
On how the last few weeks since the SEC Championship have been...
"We're just working our tails off in the weight room, on the field, becoming closer as teammates, closer as brothers. We know we have to make our wins in a 27 day, 29 day period where we have to go get out best to get ready for the game."
On how the team keeps their edge while being undefeated...
"Just the repetition. We treat every day like a game. You try to make practice harder than the game so that by the time December 31 gets here, we've seen everything to get ready for that moment."
On what has jumped out the most about Ohio State...
"Number one, how fast C.J. Stroud gets the ball out of his hands and where he's looking, who he's looking to get the ball to. That's just been my biggest thing. Also, who's their inside guy. Just the little things that will make the game easier for you."