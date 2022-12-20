On first impressions of Ohio State’s offense…

“Some of the first things we saw are the athletic quarterback (CJ Stroud). He has a great arm. They have good receivers all around. A big offensive line. They are physical.”

On what the past few weeks have been like since the SEC Championship…

“Now that classes are over we have some more time on our hands. So, more time recovering. Just getting back to it. Working on the basics, trying to get better.”

On attitude of this team compared to last year…

“Last year after the SEC Championship, we came in with a chip on our shoulder because of the loss. This year, we have come in with that same intensity, without coming off of a loss. We still have that same fire and intensity.”