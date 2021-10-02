WATCH: Sam Pittman following loss to UGA

(Pittman opening)

“I just want to start out by congratulating Georgia. They have, to this point, by far the best football team we've played. They're big, they're physical. Kirby had his team ready and I didn't, that's the bottom line. A lot of mistakes in the game, but the bottom line is we're just not where we need to be physically yet, because they dominated us on both sides of the ball. Certainly our special teams, at least early in the game, were not productive. We came in here wanting to start fast, take their crowd out of the game, and the opposite happened. It put us in a hole and we never could climb out of it because of their physicality."

(Tom: What allowed them to control your run game and be able to run?)

Pittman: "A bunch of it was we started in a hole. We worked on the stem and the movement and all of that, but evidently not enough because we had several jump offsides. It's hard to get 10 (yards) against Georgia, let alone 15, and on the first one it was 20. I don't want to simplify this, but they just whipped us physically. It wasn't guys in the backfield turned loose or anything like that. We just couldn't block them. We couldn't get off blocks a lot of the day, and then when we did, it took us a long time to get them on the ground. We've got to get better, and we will, but today they just out-physicaled us and played bully ball on us and made us like it. We didn't like it, but there was nothing we could do about it at times in the game, because they were just rolling us out of their on both sides of the line of scrimmage."

(Trey: Penalties have been a problem, how do you correct it?)

Pittman: "Well, we've just got to keep working on it. We had a lot of pass interference calls, we had a lot of jumping offsides on both sides of the line of scrimmage. I mean, we have officials at every practice. We're going to have to emphasize it a little more, I guess. We'll have to do something instead of just bringing them out on the practice field, do something different, because obviously if we knew how to stop it, we would have already been doing it."

(Bob: You've been good against the run. What happened today?)

Pittman: "The offensive line. Their offensive line is good, now. Big and physical, and that's how you run the ball. Then they have big backs that were hard to bring down. We worked on tackling a lot this week. We knew they were going to be hard to get down on the ground. But it's even harder when they're double-teaming you and knocking you back, and he's got 3-4 yards before he's even touched. Some of those turned into 10-11-yard runs. Some of them didn't, but a lot of them did. It was just the physicality of their offensive front."

(Bob: You had false starts on your first two offensive plays. How surprising was that? Was it a result of the crowd?)

Pittman: "You know, I really have no idea. I mean, we practiced it. I have no idea why they jumped offsides. I mean, I'm not a mind reader. Hell, I don't know. We practiced it, we practiced it with noise, we stemmed them, we moved them, and they jumped offsides. I don't have any damn idea why they jumped offsides. I wish I did, we'd fix it."

(Nate: Defensively they got to take their pick on three penalties in one play...what was the problem?)

Pittman: "Had a guy offsides, had a guy hold somebody, and had pass interference all in the same play. I don't know, guys. I mean, what's the answer? Don't jump offsides, don't hold a guy, and don't pass interference a guy. Hell, I don't know. I wish I did, we wouldn't be doing it. We're trying to fix it."

(How do you regroup after today?)

"That won't be a problem. We're not going to have a problem regrouping. We won four games in a row, beat a 15-ranked team, beat a 7-ranked football team. We've got a good football team. Georgia is a helluva lot better than us today. Helluva lot better than us."

(Special teams struggles early…)

"Obviously, the entire team wasn't ready for a noon eastern kickoff. We weren't. We felt like we were. We felt like we had a good week at practice, but they wrapped us on a punt block that they hadn't shown us. They got home on it. Had too many guys up the middle. We only had two and they had four running by us. Cam's first miss of the year. We tried to fair catch a ball on the seven so we could get it on the 25 on the kickoff, and we drop it and get it on the seven. That was all in the first half about the time everything else was going bad for us, too. Do we have the right personnel? I think we do. There's just a lot of stuff we have to fix. That's why I'm a coach. We've got to fix stuff. We've got to get better. All these questions you guys are asking me, hell I know. I saw the same things you guys have. It's my job to get it fixed, and that's what we'll do."

(What did you say to players after game?)

"Everything we're trying to get accomplished this year, nothing was lost on today's game. We still have an opportunity to get back and play Georgia again if we can win out on our side. Our pride got crushed. Our ego got crushed. But, it's one ballgame against a team on the East. We're still right where we need to be on the West. As long as we go back and fight and work this week, we'll field a good football team next week, and I believe that's what we'll do."

(You recruited a lot of those UGA OL. Better than you thought? Did you recruit for them too well?)

"I knew they were very, very good coming into the game. It's one of those game plans where you go 'Aw heck, they're going to come right at us.' They were able to do that. They rotated a lot of guys in there, a lot of kids played well for them up front. You know, the line can be really good, but their running backs are bought into the same bully-ball type stuff that Coach Smart is bought into. They were able to do it to us. I knew they had a really good offensively line. A bunch of big, powerful kids."

(Best Georgia team you've seen?)

"It's the best defensive front seven that I have seen. We used to go against them all the time in practice. They can roll guys in there. They have guys on their two-team they roll in there that could start for a lot of people in the SEC across the nation. They're recruiting big, physical kids that can run and like to play football. We played them twice in a row. Ironically, we played them better last year than we did this year, so we have to figure that out."

WERE U AWARE POSSIBLY NO JT DANIELS, DID BENNETT CHANGE THINGS

Yeah, we were aware there was a possibility he wouldn’t play. (From the way we heard rumors around??? I can barely hear this). Stetson, we knew - heck Stetson started seven or eight ball games for them last year. So I doubt that Kirby was too worried about that situation. I think he did go out there and do something and then found out he couldn’t. But nah, there wasn’t a big change, the only thing is that Bennett can run the ball a little bit better than JT. Other than that we were prepared for that, for Bennett to play a lot. We thought they were gonna play both of them.

YOU GO FROM THIS ATTACK TO OLE MISS NEXT WEEK, HOW U THINK UR GUYS WILL RESPOND AND SHIFT GEARS TO PASSING ALL OVER

Well, it’s always we’re worried about we beat somebody good and how they respond. We get beat, how are they gonna respond. Now we’re going to go in there Monday and figure out … Listen to answer your question I think they’re going to respond well. I mean go back a year ago when we beat Mississippi State and then lose to the next team, Auburn, on that call and all that stuff. Then we come back and beat Ole Miss. Our kids like to play.

In all honesty, we physically got whipped today. That’s what happened and we also poured dirt on the wound because we messed it up in penalties. If we can stop the penalties we’ll have a much better chance to win ball games. There’s not a whole lot of teams like that one we just played physically. We’ve got to get that fixed real fast and if we do I think our kids will respond and play well versus a really good Ole Miss team.

DID KIRBY HAVE ANY ENCOURAGING WORDS POST-GAME

Nah, we just visited a little bit and I congratulated him. Kirby’s a good person, a good man.

CLAY - HOW WAS KJ IN PRACTICE THIS WEEK AND WAS HE FULL GO TODAY

I think he was. I mean you’ll have to ask him Clay. But I think he was. He wasn’t really good I didn’t think until Wednesday, maybe halfway through Wednesday, maybe a little Thursday. That’s why we didn’t use him quite as much today. Just didn’t know how healthy he was. There were times in there we talked about maybe putting Malik in earlier. Things of that nature. But KJ didn’t seem to be hurting so we decided to go with him and (Clay says ‘thanks’) …