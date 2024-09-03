RAYLEN WILSON

0:00—Defense’s performance vs. Clemson 0:40—Opinion of his own performance vs. the Tigers 1:01—How UGA recruits well despite lack of playing time for some 1:40—How he reads a play as an inside linebacker 2:16—Competition amongst himself and other ILBs 2:52—His development since year 1 3:20—Seeing Georgia players getting drafted 3:52—How he and CJ push one another on and off the field 4:37—What he’s learned from Smael Mondon 5:13—Playing against Jamon Dumas-Johnson next week at Kentucky 5:43—Gaining experience as a freshman for this season 6:21—Team’s vibe when facing Tennessee Tech 6:56—His greatest strength, and what he has been working on 7:26—Linebackers he’s watched and studied 7:55—Growing up on football 8:48—Any "welcome to Georgia"-type plays

On the defensive performance against Clemson… “We learned where we were at as a defensive unit as a whole. We all felt like we played pretty good holding them to three points, a field goal. You can’t get too much better than that, unless it's a goose egg.”

On his performance against Clemson… “I know it wasn’t my best game, but I feel like it was a good start to the season for the plays that came to me that I made. So, I feel like it was a decent start.”

On the development players have at Georgia… “Me personally, I know it’s more about the development for me. Playing earlier is just like a plus. My main reason for coming here was to get developed, and that’s what we do every day. So, I feel like it’s pretty easy if your head is on right and you want to get developed and you want to get better every day.”

On the mentality of the team going into Tennessee Tech… “It’s really the same vibe every week. We’re going in there to beat somebody for four quarters. We don’t really look at the team we’re playing, It’s really about us being better than we were last week.”

EARNEST GREENE

0:00—On the performance of the offensive line vs. Clemson 0:27—Monroe Freeling’s growth since last season 0:50—Improvements needed vs. Tennessee Tech 1:17—Jared Wilson’s first career start 1:34—Raylen Wilson’s strengths 2:02—Improvement in the running game for second half vs. Clemson 2:36—facing Brock Vandagriff at Kentucky 3:02—Nate Frazier’s fall camp/vs. Clemson performance 3:35—Watching Andrew Thomas’ tape