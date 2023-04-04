On how he has grown mentally over the past year…

"A big part of that is reps, experience and getting into games. Last year was really big for me. Stetson had a great year and went out on top, which was awesome, but he did really well in some games. We got up big, I got to get some experience in a few of those games. The biggest thing, I would say, is having the experience and continuing to grow on that with reps and the more practices that we get."

On the new transfer receivers…

"They work really hard. Our offense is kind of complex in certain ways, but they are catching up fast and they do a lot of extra stuff to try and catch up and start to fit in. They go out there and they are working hard, and they have been making plays all spring."

On Coach Bobo's impact…

"Having him as our coordinator has been really good. Obviously, him playing the position of quarterback and playing it here, he knows what we are going through. He connects and relates to us on that level because he has done it before. He is really positive and does a really good job with the offense, rallying guys and getting guys ready for practice. I am really excited to keep working with him and see how it goes."