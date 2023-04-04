WATCH: Quarterbacks Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff
Carson Beck
On how he has grown mentally over the past year…
"A big part of that is reps, experience and getting into games. Last year was really big for me. Stetson had a great year and went out on top, which was awesome, but he did really well in some games. We got up big, I got to get some experience in a few of those games. The biggest thing, I would say, is having the experience and continuing to grow on that with reps and the more practices that we get."
On the new transfer receivers…
"They work really hard. Our offense is kind of complex in certain ways, but they are catching up fast and they do a lot of extra stuff to try and catch up and start to fit in. They go out there and they are working hard, and they have been making plays all spring."
On Coach Bobo's impact…
"Having him as our coordinator has been really good. Obviously, him playing the position of quarterback and playing it here, he knows what we are going through. He connects and relates to us on that level because he has done it before. He is really positive and does a really good job with the offense, rallying guys and getting guys ready for practice. I am really excited to keep working with him and see how it goes."
Brock Vandagriff
On where he thinks he is from a decision-making standpoint...
“When it comes to decision-making, it comes down to just being consistent. You have to try to stay the same and just be consistent during practice. Coach Bobo always tells us that when things go wrong, you can’t turn it into a catastrophe. I think that’s something that I’ve been getting better at, which is making sure I stay the same consistency-wise.”
On what it’s been like having Coach Bobo around...
“Coach Bobo is pretty intense. On the first day he came into the quarterback's room and said, ‘I’m going to coach you guys hard, and I hope you guys are open to that.’ We didn’t really have a choice on if we would be okay with that or not, so we just said, ‘yes sir’. It’s been really good, the way he’s been coaching us, he has a reason for everything he does, and his meetings always go well.”
On how his mindset has changed now that he is able to compete for the starting quarterback position...
“My mindset hasn’t ever changed. Everybody is going to say that they have belief and trust in themselves. I base a lot of my life on my faith, and I believe that God has a plan for me regardless of where I’m at or what I’m doing. It’s just never changed, I believe God has a plan for me, and I’m going to be here every day, do my job, and try to control the controllable.”