WATCH: Paul Finebaum raves about Kirby Smart's growth as a coach
SEC Network host Paul Finebaum joins Jim Donnan and Dayne Young to preview Georgia vs. Tennessee, share stories about Vince Dooley, and discuss the latest in college football.
0:30 — Reaction to Tennessee becoming one of the best teams in the country
1:30 — Atmosphere around campus in Knoxville
3:08 — How players feel about Josh Heupel and Kirby Smart
3:40 — Sanford Stadium and Georgia fan energy
5:05 — College Football Playoff reaction
6:30 — What is wrong with Alabama regarding penalties and chemistry?
8:28 — Is this Georgia team capable of being a dynasty?
9:55 — The mess at Auburn
11:28 — When College Gameday and SEC Nation are on the same campus
13:51 — Stories about Vince Dooley
16:40 — How Kirby Smart has grown as a head coach
18:30 — Kirby Smart’s accessibility from national media
19:55 — What Kirby Smart thinks of Jim Donnan
20:45 — LSU and Ole Miss in the SEC West
22:35 — NIL, transfer portal, and 12-team playoff
24:01 — How Paul got to know Jim Donnan
