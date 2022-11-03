SEC Network host Paul Finebaum joins Jim Donnan and Dayne Young to preview Georgia vs. Tennessee, share stories about Vince Dooley, and discuss the latest in college football.

0:30 — Reaction to Tennessee becoming one of the best teams in the country

1:30 — Atmosphere around campus in Knoxville

3:08 — How players feel about Josh Heupel and Kirby Smart

3:40 — Sanford Stadium and Georgia fan energy

5:05 — College Football Playoff reaction

6:30 — What is wrong with Alabama regarding penalties and chemistry?

8:28 — Is this Georgia team capable of being a dynasty?

9:55 — The mess at Auburn

11:28 — When College Gameday and SEC Nation are on the same campus

13:51 — Stories about Vince Dooley

16:40 — How Kirby Smart has grown as a head coach

18:30 — Kirby Smart’s accessibility from national media

19:55 — What Kirby Smart thinks of Jim Donnan

20:45 — LSU and Ole Miss in the SEC West

22:35 — NIL, transfer portal, and 12-team playoff

24:01 — How Paul got to know Jim Donnan